Twenty Choteau High School boys have gone out for eight-player football this season and will play their first varsity game on Friday, Aug. 26, on the road against Flint Creek (a cooperative team from the Phillipsburg and Drummond high schools) at 7 p.m.
Lucas Gunderson returns as head coach and will be assisted by Dan Yeager and Chad Peebles. Choteau will run both a varsity and junior varsity schedule this year. The JV team will play its first game on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4:30 p.m. on the road against a yet-to-be-determined team.
There are 45 schools making up 40 teams in the eight-player football program this season. Teams are divided into five divisions: East, Southeast, South Central, North and West.
This season, Choteau, Simms and Cascade have all been moved from the Northern Division to the South Central Division, where they will play with Drummond/Phillipsburg, Ennis, Lone Peak High School at Big Sky, Powell County High School in Deer Lodge, Seeley-Swan and Sheridan.
The Bulldogs began two-a-day practices on Aug. 12 so they could all get the required 10 practices in before the first game.
Gunderson is again the offensive coordinator and is working with the quarterbacks, receivers and linebackers. Dan Yeager is the defensive coordinator and works with the running backs and defensive backs, and Peebles works with the offensive and defensive lines.
Turnout for the team is down from 23 last year. Players out this year include: seniors — Jacob Beattie, Derek Brownell, Landon Jamison, Garrett Torok and Will Patterson; juniors, Dillon Harrell, Roan Stott, Gus Lee and Bowen Rappold; sophomores, Kellen Meyer, Nathan Gunderson, Justyce Yeager, Logan Yeager, Carson Thomas, Parker Naylor, Gus Johnson, Nick Morgan and Camaeron Blair; and freshmen, Cole Wood and Payson Allaire.
Keton Linquist is the team manager.
The team lost four seniors to graduation last spring.
Gunderson said practices have been going well. “We have a good quality group of kids, who are working hard,” he said. They are focused on the goal of improving every week and taking little steps to make corrections that will put the team on a good path.
He and the other coaches have yet to determine final starting slots on the varsity team, but he said Rappold will return as quarterback with Jamison and Patterson both playing guards in the offensive line and Yeager and Thomas sharing duties as center.
On defense, he said, Jamison and Thomas will be defensive ends, Torok and Brownell safeties and Beattie an outside linebacker.
They will have a big test in their opening game as Flint Creek is a three-time state champion and was the runner-up last season. All eight of Choteau’s currently scheduled games are conference games, Gunderson said. They have an open weekend on Oct. 14 and are hoping to add another game there.
Choteau’s current varsity game schedule (with all games at 7 p.m.) is: Aug. 26, at Flint Creek; Sept. 2, home against Sheridan; Sept. 16, at Simms; Sept. 23, at Cascade; Sept. 30, home against Lone Peak for homecoming; Oct. 7, home against Ennis; and Oct. 21, at Seeley-Swan.
JV games, all starting at 4:30 p.m., are scheduled on Sept. 6, away; Sept. 12, at home against Simms; Sept. 19, at Shelby; Sept 26, home against Cascade; and Oct. 3, at Belt.
The top three varsity teams from the South Central Division will advance to the playoffs, which start with the first round on Oct. 29 and conclude with the championship game on Nov. 19.
The defending state champion is Thompson Falls, which defeated Flint Creek in last year’s championships. Choteau ended the season last year with a 3-7 record and did not make the playoffs.