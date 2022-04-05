The Choteau High School golf team played at Anaconda Hills in Great Falls on April 2.
Kellen Meyer had the top score for Class B golfers competing and was one shot off the best score of 77 for the day. “Maddox Hofstad had another solid round and Colin Trahan and Parker Naylor both improved quite a bit from the first tournament,” golf coach John Shepherd said. “This was the first tournament of the year for Rocky Allaire and for Ainsley DeBruycker, this was her first golf tournament ever.”
The individual scores were: Kellen Meyer, 78; Maddox Hofstad, 95; Colin Trahan, 100; Parker Naylor, 121; Rocky Allaire, 125; and Ainsley DeBruycker, 134.