Choteau Public Schools students returned to school from the Christmas break on Jan. 3 and winter extracurricular activities resumed, including high school wrestling, boys and girls basketball and speech and drama and junior high volleyball.
This week, the CHS wrestling squads will be at home for the Choteau mixer on Jan. 6, starting at 6 p.m. This will be Choteau’s only home competition other than the massive Choteau Classic invitational tournament on Jan. 14 and 15. The school will honor senior wrestlers Daysha McLoughlin, Jeffery Colesworthy, Jared Selander, Carter Morgan and Jacob Major.
Teams that will compete with Choteau in the mixer are Simms, Fairfield and Conrad.
Also this week, the CHS wrestlers will travel to Cut Bank for a two-day all-class tournament on Jan. 7 and 8.
The CHS speech and drama team will travel to Shelby for an invitational meet on Jan. 8.
The girls and boys basketball teams will travel to Shelby on Jan. 7 with boys JV and varsity games at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, and girls games at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
On Jan. 8, the basketball teams will be at home against Cut Bank. The boys JV and varsity teams will play at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. and the girls games are at 1 and 4 p.m.
A C-squad girls and boys basketball jamboree will be held in Fairfield on Jan. 10, starting at 4:15 p.m.
Practice for junior high volleyball with coaches Ann Funk and Carla May started on Jan. 3 and the junior high squads will see their first competition on Jan. 15 at Conrad, starting at 10 a.m. Other teams there will include Fairfield, Cut Bank and Rocky Boy. The junior high season runs through Feb. 19.