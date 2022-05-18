Choteau High School senior Katie Major swung her way into becoming the girls singles divisional champion at the Central Divisional B/C tennis tournament May 13 and 14 at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls.
Joining Major at the state meet, which gets underway May 18 in Bozeman, are teammates Ella Peach finishing in sixth place in singles and the doubles team of Ceanna Leys and Kylie Kovatch taking third. The girls team finished in third place behind Simms in first and Conrad in second.
Choteau’s lone male player, Matthew Haas, was eliminated from competition in a very competitive field of players in his third match.
Choteau Coach Carla May praised all the players, saying they had an awesome tournament.
“Katie was mentally just there. Even when behind, she had the focus needed to work herself back into the lead,” May said. The coach noted she has put in extra time, especially this past week at practice, staying after to work on those areas of her game she felt needed more attention.
May said she had tough opponents but didn’t get riled. As the number-two seed coming in the tournament, Major had a bye in the first round. When she took to the court, she defeated Baylee Herman from Simms in her opening match. From there she played Taylee Sawyer from Simms, defeating her in a closer contest before facing the number-one seed Natalie Broesder from Conrad in the championship. She lost the first match 2-6 and came back with determination to win the next two, 6-3 and 6-2.
May firmly believes the team’s endurance drills during practice was one of the keys that helped Major and the other Choteau players throughout the divisional tournament. “We just haven’t had the opportunity, for a variety of reasons, to play the format (best two out of three pro sets) like we did at divisionals,” May said. “There were some long matches and some that were played almost back-to-back with only 45-minute breaks.”
“I’m so proud of Katie, she earned this title,” May added.
Peach finished sixth in the tournament. With the Central Division receiving the wildcard to send an additional singles and doubles team to state this year, Peach advances.
“Ella had some really tough matches and didn’t go down without a fight in any of them,” May said. “She served very well and also had great endurance during some long matches.”
She opened against Rachel Ehinger of Terry and won 6-0, 6-0. In her second match, she defeated Lily Larson in a more competitive contest, 6-2, 6-3. She next faced the eventual second-place winner Broesder, dropping that match 2-6, 3-6. Her fourth match was against Abby Hutton, whom she beat during the divisional preview tournament, but fell just short in the three-set match to her at divisional. In the match to determine fifth and sixth placements, she lost to Sawyer of Simms.
May said the girls singles tournament at state is going to be full of top-notch players. Both Major and Peach will have to play their best tennis to be contenders, something she knows they are capable of.
Choteau’s doubles team is just amazing the coaches, she said. They are learning on the court as they play. Junior Leys first stepped on a court for the first time two months ago and freshman Kovatch has limited junior high experience. This wass just the second “official time” they have played as a doubles time. “The coaches couldn’t be prouder of them,” she said. Despite being green in many aspects of the sport and still learning how to play as a doubles team, they weren’t intimidated by teams who have played for years and most as part of a doubles team almost as long.
They opened against a team from Terry and won that match easily. They faced a tough match that went almost two and half hours against a team from Simms in their next match. They won the opening set in that match and despite losing the next two, they were just on the edge of winning many of the games. Their third match, after little rest, was against a worthy opponent from Great Falls Central Catholic. They won that match in two, having to go to a tie breaker in the final match. They finished strong, defeating a Conrad team in the consolation match.
“We are working hard with them on winning the critical points, something they will understand more as they play more,” May said. “There are just lots of strategies when playing doubles and they are just starting to understand what is needed to be a competitive doubles team.” May said their individual skillsets complement each other and they have the protentional to rise to the top.
The Choteau doubles teams will find a tough field of competition at state. “Despite whatever happens at state, they are going to gain some valuable experience,” May said.
“Bre, Scott (assistant coach Lobdell and volunteer coach Andersen) and I couldn’t be prouder of Matthew who competed in a phenomenal boys bracket at divisional,” May said. “Many of these players, including several foreign exchange students, play year-round.” In fact, the first-, second- and fourth-place winners were all exchange students.
Even with that in mind, Haas held his own. He won his opening match against an opponent from GFCC and lost his second match to the eventual second-place winner from Simms. In his final match he lost the first set, came back to win the second and lost on a heartbreak in the third set.
“He has just had an overall good season and continues to improve each week,” May said. “We are hopeful he will get some additional time on the court during the off season which will make him even stronger next year.”
As host of the divisional tournament, May said she was appreciative of all the support and help she received. “It is quite the undertaking to host and prepare all of the brackets for the tournament,” May said.
She thanked Christine and Ann Funk for being the tournament managers. It was especially helpful to have Christine help, given she competed during her four years of high school and understands how the tournament runs from being a player. “Keeping things running smooth and knowing when and who is going on the court next is so important,” May said. “With their leadership, we were able to finish ahead of schedule both days.”
May also thanked Dirk Baker from Meadow Lark Country Club, saying he was great. “We thank him for making it possible to host the meet at the country club, for being there for whatever the students needed and just being a positive influence on all the players,” May said.
She also thanked her assistant coaches who worked so hard for the Choteau kids.
The weather wasn’t prefect for the divisional meet, but they weren’t forced inside at any point. They might not be so lucky at the state tournament, where snow is predicted at least two of the days. In fact, competition will start on Wednesday with the hope of getting in lots of matches before weather changes.
“We really only have one full practice Monday and a shorter one on Tuesday before we leave,” May said. “We have a few things we will be concentrating on during those two days.”
STATISTICS
Divisional meet
Choteau girls singles
Major — bye first round: def. Baylee Herman, Simms, 6-1, 6-0; def. Taylee Sawyer, Simms, 6-4, 6-2; championship def. Natalie Broesder, Conrad, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Peach — def. Rachel Ehinger, Terry, 6-0, 6-0; def. Lily Larson, Simms, 6-2, 6-3; lost to Natalie Broesder, Conrad, 2-6, 3-6; lost to Abby Hutton, Conrad, 6-2, 0-6, 5-7; sixth place, lost to Taylee Sawyer, Simms, 4-6, 4-6.
Choteau girls doubles
Leys/Kovatch — def. Madison Dykstra/Ana Kvaratskhelia, Terry, 6-0, 6-0; lost to Macy Herman/Kaylee Zietzke, Simms, 7-5, 6-3, 6-0; def. Amanda Joyce/Adrianne Purpura, GFCC, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); def. Payton Vermulm/Ava Killon, Conrad, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.
Choteau boys singles
Haas — def. Jonny Yencheck, GFCC, 6-2, 6-2; lost to Ernest Puig Pons, Simms, 6-0, 6-1; lost to Kaden Savik, Conrad, 4-6, 6-4, 5-7.