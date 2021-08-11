For 23 years, Sun River Electric has hosted a golf tournament where the cooperative raised and donated an estimated $75,000 to projects in Choteau, Conrad, Fairfield and Simms.
The proceeds from this year’s scramble on July 31 will help purchase tables and chairs at the Fairfield Community Hall. This is the same donation the co-op made the year the scramble started in 1999. Not only is that ironic, but it is very fitting, as the tournament has come full circle for Ross Oveson, marketing/consumer services at SREC and the manager of the scramble since the beginning. Oveson plans to retire from the cooperative in 2022, so this year’s scramble was bittersweet as it was his last at the helm.
After the scramble, he remembered back to the beginning when he went to the cooperative manager at the time, Scott Odegard, asking his thoughts on hosting a golf scramble. Odegard liked the idea and gave his and the board’s support, something Oveson said has stayed constant throughout the years.
Oveson emphasized he has been the tournament manager, but it has always been a team effort with everyone pitching in from the board and management to the employees. “It wouldn’t be possible without fellow employees’ assistance in organizing and working the scramble and the managers and board support and being on hand to serve the meal,” he said. Leanne Hall is one of the SERC employees that has always helped Oveson throughout the process with the scramble.
Another big key to the success, Oveson stressed, is the support of the hole sponsors. Depending upon which community will receive the donation, Oveson said businesses from that area are solicited to sponsor a golf hole. Additionally, there are industry-related businesses who work with the cooperative who also sponsor holes. There are a number of sponsors who have supported the SREC scramble since it began, Oveson noted.
It’s not just sponsors who have supported each year; the same is true of the participants. “Some have played every year in the scramble which is held two weekends after Swim Day each year,” Oveson said. Participants come from all over the area from Fairfield, Choteau, Conrad, Great Falls and other places in the state plus a few even from out-of-state. The scramble features 20 four-person teams and fills up quickly, a good month or more before the scramble.
For the golfers there are nice prizes and the winners of the different flights receive some type of apparel featuring an embroidered cooperative logo and the year of the scramble. “We treat the golfers right, making it fun so they want to return year after year,” Oveson said.
For the second time in the scramble’s history, a golfer hit a hole-in-one this year. Ladd Gordon of Missoula had a hole in one on number 8, a par three. Kenny Meyer is the only other participant in the tournament to make a hole in one, and he did so in 2019.
They award prizes to the overall scramble winner, the winners of the second flight, mix-flight and women’s. This year’s winners were: Tanner Lagge, Nat Besich, Andy Daly and Christensen, overall; Gerry Bink, JR Martinsen, Kathy Buell and Ken Campbell, mixed team; and Aaron Barnett, Trig Zwerneman, Brian Jacobson and Adam Eatinger, second flight.
Oveson said he believes this is one of the longest running scrambles at the golf course. Others that have similar history of hosting a tournament at Harvest Hills yearly is the Swim Day scramble and the breast cancer awareness scramble.
“We elected to keep the scramble in Fairfield, the home of the co-op’s headquarters, instead of moving it to other courses,” Oveson said. “It was just logistically easier to run back and forth to the office if need be. Fairfield’s golf course has always been good to work with us over the years.”
The scramble has a pretty stellar record of not being disrupted by weather. “In the 23 years, the 18-hole scramble has not been rained out,” Oveson said. He believes in 2010 a few golfers called it quits after 17 holes because of a storm. They were even able to hold the tournament in 2020 when many events were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Oveson said SREC worked with the county health department implementing the needed protocol to keep the golfers safe.
He estimated they contribute an average of $3,200 each year. The cooperative is always looking for worthy projects they can help financially. Yearly the proceeds from the golf scramble are earmarked for a certain project, mostly rotating between the communities. Oveson said there hasn’t been a lack of projects to help. Those receiving the funds have always been appreciative, he added.
Here is a list of where the proceeds from the tournament have been donated: Fairfield’s Community Hall table and chairs; Choteau’s City Park restroom; Conrad’s Orphium Theatre; Fairfield’s swimming pool concession stand; Choteau’s walking path; Conrad’s baseball field fence; “Welcome to Fairfield” entrance sign; Choteau’s Bright Eyes Animal Shelter; Fairfield’s swimming pool; Teton County 4-H corrals at the Weatherbeater Arena; Conrad’s historic clock; Fairfield Chamber of Commerce lighting project; Choteau Pavilion; AED’s for Choteau, Conrad and Fairfield golf courses; Fairfield’s Olsen Park; Conrad’s Babe Ruth baseball field’s backstop; Choteau’s pool lane ropes; Fairfield’s tennis courts; Harvest Hills Golf Course’s kitchen remodel; Simms Park Pavilion; Teton County 4-H public address system; Harvest Hills for tables and chairs; and Fairfield Community Hall tables and chairs.