Fairfield High School senior golf standout Emma Woods signed a letter of intent to play for the Montana Tech Orediggers next year.
Tech coach Sean Ryan, a Great Falls native who has known Woods for many years, said the future looks rosy for Woods and the Tech program. Ryan was on hand for the signing along with Wood’s parents, Kyle and Cheryl Woods, Fairfield golf coach John Bakkum, Fairfield school administrators and members of the school student body.
Woods, a two-time all-state golfer for FHS, capped off an undefeated junior season by winning the 2021 State B Girls championship at Eagle Rock Golf Course by 10 strokes last spring, shooting rounds of 78-76. Woods, the favorite to defend her Class B crown, took third at state as a freshman, shooting rounds of 77-85. Woods’ sophomore season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Woods placed ninth at the Montana State Women’s Amateur this summer and third at the MSGA State Junior Championship to qualify for the Girls Junior America’s Cup.
Woods said she looked at six or seven college and received offers from several. “After visiting Tech, meeting the coaches and fellow girls on the team, Tech felt like the best fit,” she said. It also was a good fit for her academic goals. A 4.0 student, Woods plans to major in in biology with an emphasis in pre-medicine.
Woods said she has been golfing since she was little and has competed in golf tournaments outside of school for many years. At school she has been a well-rounded athlete. In addition to golf, she has played both volleyball and basketball for the Eagles. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, FCCLA, ReACT and Recycle Clubs, student council, Mu Alpha Theta and the academic challenge team. She also works with her parents for their KC Woods Trucking business.
Emma, the youngest in the family, has two brothers Levi and Taylor, and a sister Morgan.
Coach Bakkum said he is excited for Woods, who he believes is the first female golfer from FHS to sign to play at the next level. “Fairfield has had a few boys go on and have successful college careers,” he said, “It is great to see Emma joining that group at the next level.” She will represent Fairfield High School and her community well as she continues to compete in golf after graduation, he added.
In his second year of coaching, Bakkum said it was special to walk into a successful program last year and have a state champion the first year. He is looking forward to the 2022 spring season with Emma and her FHS golf teammates.
In addition to Woods, Tech signed Butte High star Kodie Hoagland to the golf team. “All 17 of our golfers will be Montana natives, including nine women, and that’s great,” said Ryan.
The Montana Tech women’s golf team shot the school record for lowest round (319) at the Battlin’ Bear Invitational in their final event of the fall schedule, had a top-five individual finisher in every Frontier Conference event, and is on pace to set the school record for lowest scoring average for a season.
“Emma’s got so much talent … she can be a player who shoots in the low to mid-70s for us,” Tech Coach Ryan said. “This is as exciting a day for Tech Golf as there has ever been,” Ryan said. “I think adding Kodie and Emma will build upon the success this program is already seeing and take us to the new heights. It’s a great day to be a Digger.”