No track, no tennis, no golf and no softball for 2020.
That was the word from Montana High School Association Executive Director Mark Beckman on April 22. He officially announced there will be no spring high school sports this year.
Beckman said in communicating the cancellations, that the governor has issued a reopening plan for the state, which allows local school districts to determine whether to return to in-person instruction on May 7.
Because of the previous MHSA board action, resumption of spring activities depended on students’ ability to return to in-person instruction without restrictions by May 4. If in-person instruction didn’t resume by that time without restrictions, spring activities would be cancelled. The spring 2020 season is therefore cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The MHSA Executive Board proceeded with cautious optimism, holding on to hope of realistically being able to resume spring activities. It would be difficult to conduct meaningful spring activities from this late date, with many schools deciding not to return to in-person instruction, and with the social distancing recommendations still in place along with many other factors.
“We empathize with all the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts, and especially with the many seniors that have shown maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics due to this COVID-19 pandemic,” Beckman said. “The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten.” Athletes from around the region were holding onto the hope that the sports seasons would be played. Local coaches interviewed were disappointed for the students, especially those whose only extracurricular involvement is in spring sports, or seniors who will not have another chance to participate.
In addition to sports, students did not participate in music festivals and a number of school organization state conferences.
“The news about the cancellation of spring sports was disappointing for our athletes and coaches, yet at the same time not completely surprising as more and more events and activities have progressively been cancelled or postponed throughout the nation,” said Callee Peebles, Choteau’s head track coach. “Leading up to the ‘official’ announcement, I think we all held on to a sliver of hope that a short season might still be a possibility, so of course there are many emotions to have to work through.”
As a coach, Peebles said, it is heartbreaking for her to see seniors who won’t get to finish out their high school athletic careers.
Seniors on the Bulldogs team include Bryce Gramm (a three-year letter winner and state meet competitor every year), Gage Cummings (a two-year letter winner and state meet competitor), Oliver Jorden (letter winner and state meet competitor), Declan Fladstol (letter winner), in addition to Kolby Kovatch and Samuel Stutz (new competitors this year who wanted to end their accomplished high school athletic careers trying their hand at a new sport, but didn't get the chance).
On the girls’ side, there were no seniors, Peebles said, but it is always hard for any competitor to know that they lost out on a season of progress and growth.
Moving forward, Peebles will continue to post workouts and training ideas for these student-athletes because that can’t be taken away from them. “My goal is to help them focus on what they can and can’t control,” Peebles said. “They can’t control the decisions made due to COVID-19, but they can control what they do each day to get stronger and healthier. They can continue to set individual and team academic goals in order to finish the school year strong. While the cancellation of spring sports is a hard decision to come to terms with, I know that this experience will make these student-athletes stronger and gain a new perspective on things.”
Choteau tennis coach Carla May was also disappointed for the athletes, but understanding of the circumstance. “We have to believe the Montana High School Association is doing what is best for the students of Montana,” May said. The Choteau tennis team had eight girls and three boys this year. There are no seniors, which is a blessing. They had Christine Funk, a state doubles champion returning from last year, along with Soren Cummings and Katie Major, who didn’t place at state last year but gained valuable experience.
Throughout the spring, May has been sharing videos with the players featuring workouts they could do at home to improve their game. She said some of the players have also been at the courts practicing. Tennis is a pretty easy game to play while practicing social distancing, May said.
It is May’s hope the team can have a season barbecue sometime this summer and the players and families can come and enjoy and play a little tennis.
May is also optimistic when student athletes take to the field or court next fall, they will remember what the country has gone through and they will not take a season for granted. “We now all know there isn’t a guarantee there will be a season next year, so give it the best while you can,” May said.
Fairfield track coach Mike Schmidt said there were 48 students out for the track this season. “Practice hadn’t gotten underway as track season overlapped with the basketball state tournament, so I was giving kids a break,” Schmidt said.
The Fairfield team had a number of state placers returning from last year, along with a number of seniors.
MHSA’s Beckman said,
“We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year with some level of normalcy,” Beckman said. “Our office will be entirely focused on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond, should they be needed.”
The MHSA will continue to communicate as state, local and health agencies keep us informed of new public health guidelines.