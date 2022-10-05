The Choteau High School volleyball teams have a busy and challenging schedule this week. They will travel to Shelby on Oct. 6 for a three-match schedule and then will travel on Oct. 8 to Townsend for matches in the morning and then to Manhattan Christian for evening matches.
Coach Ann Funk said the girls sustained no injuries last week so all are expected to be able to play this week.
Choteau is now 7-0 in conference play after defeating Fairfield, 3-1, in their homecoming match and is 7-1 overall, with the one loss to Manhattan Christian, the defending state Class C champion and a team that fields a front line of girls all six-feet or taller.
Last week, the Choteau varsity girls defeated Fairfield, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10. The C squad won in four sets, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13, 15-9, and the junior varsity girls lost, 23-25, 22-25, 11-15.
On Oct. 1, the CHS girls traveled to Boulder for the Jefferson County High School invitational tournament, in which teams played one-set matches to 22. Choteau’s varsity girls defeated Red Lodge, Florence-Carlton, Jefferson County and Shelby. They lost to Joliet, Huntley, Colstrip and Shepherd.
Coach Funk said the tournament highlighted areas the girls need to improve upon, including running a faster offense and better anticipating holes in the other side’s defense, and ramping up their defensive skills including blocking, floor coverage and reading the other team’s offense so they are in the right position to pick up a ball tipped over Choteau’s block.
“It was a great learning experience to see the Southern teams,” Funk said, adding that the teams in the Southern Division play a much faster game than what Choteau sees in the Northern Division. The Southern teams are also more aggressive at the net and do a very good job with floor coverage, reading the offense well and being in position to keep balls in play.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Funk said, she and assistant coach Carla May will continue to drill the girls on serve and serve-receive but will also be working to build into practice drills that will help the Choteau girls improve at reading the other team’s offense and staying in position where they need to be on defense. These are higher level skills that are very challenging to teach and to learn.
Funk said the tournament gave the Choteau girls a good taste of the higher level of play that will be seen at the state Class B tournament and showed them what they need to do to advance in the post-season.
Looking to this week’s action, Funk said it’s always tough to play the Shelby Coyotes on their home court. She said Choteau’s girls will need to keep their composure, serve well and play solid defense. Choteau defeated Shelby, 3-1, earlier in the season at home.
Then on Saturday, Funk said, the girls will experience what it’s like to play two tough teams in a tournament setting, when they play both Broadwater County High School in Townsend and then travel to Manhattan Christian.
“We will see this weekend how conditioned we are,” Funk said, adding that playing two tough competitors in one day requires not only physical conditioning but also mental toughness. “This will be a good test for us before post-season tournaments,” she said.
Win or lose, she said, she wants to see Choteau’s girls communicating well on the court and going after as many balls as they can.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Fairfield,
25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10
Choteau leaders — Aces 2 (Ada Bieler, Ainsley DeBruycker); blocks 12 (Asia Bouma 5); assists 31 (Ella Peach 15); digs 85 (Bieler 18); kills 37 (Bieler 14).
Fairfield leaders — Aces 4 (Brynn Kolste 2); blocks 6 (Paige Christensen 3); assists 30 (Avery Schubarth 19); digs 58 (Schubarth 18, Emma Schenk 15); kills 33 (Toryn Martinez 9).