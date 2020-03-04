The Fairfield High School boys basketball team punched its ticket to the 2020 Class B State tournament by placing first at the Northern B divisional tournament in Malta Feb. 27-29.
The Eagles defeated Glasgow, 59-42, in the opening round followed by Harlem, 68-66, in semifinal game and Shelby, 54-34, in the championship. Fairfield will play its first game at state on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center. The Eagles play the number-three seed from the Southern Division, who will be determined during the Southern divisional tournament March 4-7 in Billings.
Also advancing to the state tournament from the North are fellow 1B teams Shelby and Rocky Boy.
The Eagles’ last trip to the state tournament was in 2012, and they last took the state title in 2009.
The last time the Eagles played in Butte for a state tournament, the Eagles defeated Forsyth to win the championship. Two players from that victorious team, Jordan Ratliff and Aaron Barnett, return to the same venue in 2020 as the Eagles head and assistant coaches.
Ratliff and Barnett are excited to be returning to the Civic Center and are even more excited for their team to be playing in the state tournament.
“State will definitely be a battle,” Ratliff said. “There will be eight really good teams in Butte. I think executing a game plan at state is going to be the deciding factor on advancing or not. We will be one of the shortest teams there and will have to play some really good basketball to advance.”
Ratliff said he is proud of the boys and what they have accomplished up to this point. “It’s something special that many people don’t get to be a part of, so we’re just going to enjoy every minute of it and give it our best effort in two weeks,” he added.
Looking back at the divisional tournament in Malta, Ratliff said, the first half of the opening game against Glasgow was a little slow for the boys. “We didn’t attack the rim as we usually do and we didn’t get to the free throw line as much as I would have liked, only going there three times in the first 16 minutes,” he said. “We came out a lot more aggressively in the second half and got to the rim and shot 18 free throws, so that helped gaining and maintaining a lead. I felt it was the perfect game for us to play to get prepared for the Harlem game the next night.”
Ratliff said Harlem was the number-one team in the 2B conference and suffered an upset loss at district, which put them on Fairfield’s side at divisional. “We knew it was going to be a great game and we just tried to key on getting to the rim, working as a team and staying composed for four quarters,” Ratliff said.
It was a back-and-forth battle with both teams taking a one- or two-basket lead throughout the contest. Going down the stretch, Ratliff said, he thought the turning point in the game came with about three minutes left. “It was a tie ball game and Keeley Bake came down the floor and hit a very clutch and deep three-point shot for us,” Ratliff said. The shot and lead gave the team the momentum down the stretch.
“Overall, it was a team effort that got us the win against Harlem and throughout the tournament,” Ratliff said. “The boys stepped up in a big moment and I couldn’t have been happier for them knowing that we were going to state. Let’s just say the locker room had a lot of excitement in it.”
“The victory over Harlem and knowing we were going to state let us play a lot looser that next night against Shelby,” coach said. “We came out from the get go and hit some big shots. Our defense also contributed to the win. Holding Shelby to only 34 points is hard to do with how much fire power they have, so I felt our defense was a huge factor in the win.”
Throughout the divisional tournament, Ratliff used an eight- or nine-man rotation. “It’s great come tourney time when you have four quarters for each kid and can play them whenever,” he said. “I had lots of guys step up and contribute big minutes.”
Fairfield 13-6-20-20 — 59
Glasgow 17-8-6-11 — 42
Fairfield — Conor Murray 3 1/1 7, Keeley Bake 2 5/9 9, Guidry Giles 2 0/0 5, Gavin Mills 3 1/2 7, Daniel Faith 4 3/5 11, Owen Cartwright 4 2/2 10, Brayden Kolwyck 1 0/0 2, Kaelob Flores 3 2/2 8. Totals: 22 14/21.
Glasgow — Kobe Sibley 5 0/3 11, Alec Boland 2 0/0 4, Trever Klind 0 2/5 2, Tim Wageman 4 0/0 8, Keigan Skolrud 8 1/3 17. Totals: 19 3/11.
Fouls: Fairfield 10. Glasgow 18. Fouled out: Sibley. Three-point goals: Giles, Sibley.
Fairfield 18-23-12-15 — 68
Harlem 22-16-14-14 — 66
Fairfield — Fairfield — Conor Murray 4 2/2 10, Keeley Bake 11 8/13 33, Gavin Mills 4 0/0 9, Daniel Faith 2 3/5 8, Kaelob Flores 3 2/5 8. Totals: 24 15/25.
Harlem — Brad Chichosz 12 4/6 31, RJ Ramone 2 0/1 5, Daniel Lawrence 4 0/1 9, Tyler Cichosz 5 3/5 14, Trent Main 1 1/2 3, Truth Brockie 2 0/0 4. Totals: 26 8/15.
Fouls: Fairfield 16, Harlem 22. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Bake 3, Mills, Faith, B. Cichosz 3, Ramone, Lawrence, T. Cichosz.
Fairfield 16-14-13-11 — 54
Shelby 9-6-8-11 — 34
Fairfield — Gaice Blackwell 1 0/0 2, Conor Murray 6 0/0 13, Keeley Bake 2 1/1 5, Guidry Giles 1 0/0 3, Gavin Mills 2 0/0 5, Daniel Faith 2 1/2 6, Owen Cartwright 3 0/0 6, Kaelob Flores 6 2/2 14. Totals: 23 4/5.
Shelby — Logan Leck 2 0/0 5, Tanner Watson 1 0/0 3, Rhett Reynolds 3 1/1 8, Tanner Tustian 1 3/4 5, Tanner Parsons 5 3/7 13. 12 7/12.
Fouls: Fairfield 11, Shelby 7. Fouled out: none. Three-point-goals: Murray, Giles, Mills, Faith, Leck, Watson, Reynolds.