The Choteau High School boys basketball team ended its 2021-22 season at the District 1B tournament at Shelby High School, where they lost to Cut Bank and Fairfield in the double-elimination tournament.
The Shelby High School boys won the tournament, defeating Rocky Boy in the championship game. Fairfield placed third, defeating Conrad in the consolation game. Choteau and Cut Bank lost out of the tournament.
The top four teams advance to play the top four out of District 2B in the Northern Division tournament Feb. 24-26 at Glasgow.
First round action includes: the 2B tournament winner Harlem (12-7) against the number-four team from 1B, Conrad (1-20). at 1 p.m.; the number two from 1B, Rocky Boy (12-6), against number three from 2B, Poplar (8-13), at 2:30 p.m.; Fairfield (16-5) against number two from 2B, Malta (10-9). at 6:30 p.m.; and number one from 1B, Shelby (13-6), against the number-four team from 2B, Glasgow (9-12), at 8 p.m.
The second day of action begins at 1 p.m. with two loser-out games followed by the semifinal games at 6:30 and 8 p.m. that night. Saturday morning loser-out action will be held at 9:30 and 11 a.m., followed by the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. and the championship at 8 p.m.
The top three teams will advance to state. A combined boys and girls tournament will be held at the Montana State University Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on March 10-12.
The Choteau boys ended the season with a 2-18 record. They had a 2-16 record in the regular season and were 2-8 in District 1B season play, with their two wins over Conrad.
Choteau seniors Henry Bieler, Jagger Hofstad and Sterling Stott, all members of the tournament team, ended their season at Shelby. Senior Anthony Carlon, who played on Choteau’s junior varsity team, ended his season a week earlier at Choteau’s last home games.
In the boys’ opening game against Cut Bank, the Choteau Bulldogs played aggressively and got shots to fall. Choteau trailed by just five at the end of the first quarter, but Cut Bank’s press rattled the boys in the second quarter, and the Wolves went on a 26-7 run to lead, 44-20, at halftime. Cut Bank went on to win, 72-32.
Jacob Beattie led the Bulldogs in scoring with nine points and the boys made 25% of their free throws.
In other game statistics, Choteau had nine offensive and 22 defensive rebounds with Will Patterson leading the team with seven rebounds while Bowen Rappold had six. Cut Bank had 30 total rebounds in the game, including 10 offensive and 20 defensive.
Choteau had 41 turnovers in the game while Cut Bank had 20. Choteau had 10 steals and one shot block while Cut Bank had 25 steals and one shot block.
In Choteau’s final game of the season against Fairfield, the FHS Eagles took a commanding 22-10 first-quarter lead on solid shooting and aggressive defense. They were up 48-14 at halftime and held Choteau to single digits in the third and fourth quarters for the 67-24 win.
On defense, Fairfield had 18 rebounds, blocked three shots and stole the ball 14 times. On offense, the Eagles had 14 rebounds and only 11 turnovers.
Choteau on defense had 13 rebounds, no blocked shots and three steals. On offense, the Bulldogs had three rebounds and 28 turnovers.
Bieler led the team in scoring with 8 points and the boys made 54% of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 13-7-8-4 — 32
Cut Bank 18-26-16-12 — 72
Choteau — Henry Bieler 3 0/4 6, Bowen Rappold 4 0/2 8, Jacob Beattie 3 3/3 9, Will Patterson 2 0/0 4, Justyce Yeager 0 1/3 1, Rocky Allaire 1 0/0 2, Dillon Harrell 1 0/3 2. Totals: 14 4/16.
Cut Bank — Tate Monroe 7 6/8 24, Jaydas Running Wolf 2 0/0 4, Robert Reagan 4 4/8 14, Dawson Vasboe 3 3/4 9, Dayne Barbie 0 1/2 1, Jackson Black 3 4/4 10, Damien Burke 1 0/4 2, Preston Bird 3 0/0 6, Chevy Burdeau 1 0/1 2, Quinn Rides At The Door 0 0/2 0. Totals: 24 18/33.
Total fouls: Choteau 21, Cut Bank 17. Fouled out: Bieler. Three-point goals: Monroe 4, Reagan 2.
Choteau 10-4-7-3 — 24
Fairfield 22-26-13-6 — 67
Choteau — Henry Bieler 2 4/6 8, Kelly Meyer 1 1/2 4, Will Beattie 2 0/0 4, Will Patterson 2 0/1 4, Landon Jamison 1 0/0 2, Gus Johnson 0 1/2 1, Jagger Hofstad 0 1/2 1. Totals: 8 7/13.
Fairfield — Daniel Faith 4 3/3 13, Owen Cartwright-Gines 3 0/0 6, Cooper Christensen 1 1/2 4, Kaelob Flores 2 6/7 10, Brian Ward 2 0/0 6, Bryden Batson 6 1/2 16, Cole Neal 1 1/2 3, Tyson Schenk 1 5/6 7, Payton Swenson 1 0/0 2. Totals: 21 17/23.
Total fouls: Choteau 16, Fairfield 12. Fouled out: Henry Bieler. Three-point goals: Meyer, Faith 2, Christensen, Ward 2, Batson 3.