The Choteau High School Bulldogs opened the season with a 27-14 loss to nonconference Sheridan at home. This week the Bulldogs will travel for a conference game against Belt at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4.
The CHS team honored seniors at the Aug. 29 game, including players Tony Daley, Thomas James, Logan Linquist and Nick Lohf, managers Kelci Kovatch and Liberty LaValley and cheer squad member Ashlynn Rogers.
Daley is playing starting quarterback and punter for the Bulldogs while Carter Morgan, a junior, returns as a running back and linebacker. Other running backs are junior Jared Selander, sophomores Derek Brownell and Colton Parsons and freshmen Dillon Harrell and Roan Stott. Sophomore Jacob Beattie is playing wide receiver and sophomore Weylin Johnson is playing tight end and defensive end. Bowen Rappold is the team’s back-up quarterback.
Members of Choteau’s offensive/defensive lines are: seniors James, Linquist and Lohf, junior Jacob Major, sophomores Cody Hunter, Will Patterson and Landon Jamison and freshman Gus Lee.
The Sheridan Panthers, who like Choteau have 18 boys out, rolled to a 14-0 first half lead, scoring on two pass plays while holding Choteau scoreless.
In the second half, Sheridan put up two more touchdowns in the third quarter to lead, 27-0. In the fourth quarter, Choteau scored twice, once on an 11-yard quarterback keeper by Daley and on an eight-yard run by Morgan who also ran in a two-point conversion. The game ended, 27-14.
The Choteau boys had 61 yards rushing with Morgan having 10 carries and one touchdown for 28 yards. Daley kept the ball himself for 14 carries. totaling 33 yards and one touchdown. Sheridan had 219 yards rushing, including two touchdowns.
In the air, Daley passed 10 times and completed five passes for a total of 134 yards. Beattie had seven carries for 48 yards. Johnson had two carries for 86 yards.
The Bulldogs had total yardage of 196. Sheridan had about 273.5 yards, including 54.5 yards passing.
The Bulldogs had four fumbles in the game and lost possession on all of them. Sheridan had two fumbles and no recoveries.
Choteau is now 0-1 in overall play and 0-0 in conference play.
Having lost most of their experienced varsity players to graduation, the Choteau Bulldogs are in a rebuilding mode this season, the first in which Daley is playing quarterback. Some of Choteau’s linemen have good varsity experience while others are new to the varsity team. The squad is not overly big. The tallest boy on the team is lineman Linquist at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds. The others range in height from 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11. On the line, only one other player weighs more than 200 pounds: senior James at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds.
The Bulldogs are coached by Lucas Gunderson with assistants Dan Yeager, Chad Peebles and Dustin Lobdell.
STATISTICS
Sheridan 7-7-13-0 — 27
Choteau 0-0-0-14 — 14
Sheridan — Kole Hill 22-yard pass to Kaiden Batzler. Caden Theis kick.
Sheridan — Hill 23-yard pass to Hartson Van Houten. Theis kick.
Sheridan — Hill 3-yard run. Theis kick failed.
Sheridan — Van Houten 35-yard run. Theis kick.
Choteau — Tony Daley 11-yard run. Pass failed.
Choteau — Carter Morgan 8-yard run. Morgan run.