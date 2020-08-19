Golfers from Choteau, Fairfield, Conrad and Shelby participated in the 2020 Leavitt Group Insurance Junior Golf Tour throughout the summer.
The golfers played at the golf courses in the four communities, with the scores from each course being tallied for the year-end standings.
The participants were divided into three age groups and each played a different number of holes: ages 8-11, six holes; 12-14, nine holes; and 15-18, 18 holes. There were 46 girls and boys who participated in one or more of the stops on the tour.
Each participant received a membership prize. Prizes were also awarded for each event and overall season awards given based on the tournament points.
Participating from the area were: Choteau: Kellen Meyer and Maddox Hofstad, 12-14; Henry Bieler and Jagger Hofstad, 15-18; and Fairfield: Brendan Schenk, Brock Peace and Devin Lonner, 8-11; Kayle Brown, Sloan Giles and Eli Pitcher, 12-14; Brayden Kolwyck, Max Giles, Jaden Norheim and Bo Peace, 15-18.
In the youngest age group, Schenk from Fairfield finished in fourth place.
Meyer from Choteau finished in first place in the 12-14 age group with Brown from Fairfield coming in third.
Fairfield’s Kolwyck came in first in the 15-18 age group with Max Giles finishing in third and Norheim in fourth.
The individual scores from the meets were: Choteau/Conrad/Fairfield/Shelby/final placement:
8-11 — Schenk 31/38/39/36; B. Peace: NS/40/41/45; Lonner 37/47/42/NS.
12-14 — Meyer 41/NS/ 52/41; M. Hofstad 63/NS/54/58; Brown 58/NS/44/48; S. Giles 60/NS/ 67/67; Eli Pitcher NS/NS/NS/67.
15-18 — Henry Bieler 90/NS/NS/NS; Jagger Hofstad 92/NS/NS/NS; Kolwyck 101/110/ 82/85; M. Giles 95//NS/ 84/85; Norheim 100/ 93/ 86/93.