At a special meeting on April 28, the Greenfield Elementary School Board voted to finish the school year through distance learning.
Principal Paul Wilson said there were many factors that led to this decision, including restrictions that the school would face to offer in-person learning, limited amount of time after a potential return and the health and safety of all involved.
Since the stay-at-home order started on March 16, the school has implemented a blended approach to distance learning. Kindergarten through third grade students pick up packets of take-home work every two weeks. The fourth and fifth graders have a combination of written work and online material and the sixth through eighth graders are entirely online at this point. The seventh and eighth graders have daily instruction with their teachers via Google Meet. The fourth through sixth graders have regular online “class” times with their teachers weekly.
“The district was fortunate to already have enough devices available to send with students who needed them,” Wilson said.
Wilson also thanked 3 Rivers Communications for providing free internet access to all the families in their service area who did not already have internet. “They had everyone connected before the teachers were ready to start online distance learning,” Wilson said. “While the school recognizes that this is not the best situation for learning and teaching, everyone has adapted very well.”
Greenfield will finish the year through the same distance learning plan, Wilson said.
At this time, there are no concrete plans in place for eighth grade graduation, but the district is working on a “plan A” for a modified, in-person graduation ceremony, and a “plan B” for a virtual ceremony, depending on what phase of reopening the state is in at that point in time.
There are currently 103 students enrolled at Greenfield School, and Wilson anticipates an enrollment around 100 for next year.