Before the spring sports season at high schools across the state was suspended, Choteau High School had 53 boys and girls out for track, golf and tennis.
Track
CHS head track coach Callee Peebles returned along with assistant coach Nate Tschida and volunteers Stacia Martineau and Stewart Merja.
With 32 boys and girls out, this would have been the biggest turnout for track and field since Peebles became the head coach in 2015.
Twenty boys went out for the season: freshmen, Derek Brownell, Landon Jamison, Weylin Johnson and William Patterson; sophomores, Jace Benedict, Carson Crary, Blake Gunderson, Ryan Kostelnik, Daron Leeper, Jacob Major, Carter Morgan and Jared Selander; juniors, Jesse Hauser and Nick Lohf; and seniors, Gage Cummings, Declan Fladstol, Bryce Gramm, Kolby Kovatch, Sam Stutz and Oliver Jorden as manager.
Twelve girls turned out: freshmen, Ada Bieler, Anna Heimbuck, Jelena Jacobs and Ceanna Leys; sophomores, Sadie Groves, Emma Gunderson and Amy McKenzie; and juniors, Elsah Bechtold, Emma Jamison, Liberty LaValley, Ellie Lee and Paula Rubio, a foreign exchange student from Spain, who recently had to return home due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peebles said she is continuing the team’s training program in the hope that spring sports will resume and with the mindset that maintaining daily movement during this abnormal time will greatly benefit the kids’ physical and mental health. The track team has a Google Classroom set up online where Coach Peebles shares daily workouts, fun team challenges (social media challenges, spell your name workout, and encouraging the public to join in to spread the movement), in addition to having a library of video resources to continue event specific training on their own with minimal equipment.
For example, she said, there are agility/coordination drills for jumpers and hurdlers that will improve their technique and ability with no equipment needed. Javelin throwers can do a warmup routine using a household broom. Triple jumpers have a routine they can do using stairs. “The great outdoors is a perfect option for our runners,” Peebles said. “We have a team workout planned for Monday utilizing Zoom conferencing, so they can connect with one another as a team and get a chance to catch up and workout!”
Peebles said the coaches and the students are taking the season suspension in stride. “If there's one thing I've learned about the sport of track and field and our Choteau Bulldogs, it’s that we won’t let an obstacle like this defeat us,” Peebles said. “We will continue to do what we can to work hard each day towards improving as athletes and people, even if the end result might mean no official track season. As a coach, I’ve been so proud to witness how these kids are doing their best to stick together and to continue making healthy choices amidst some pretty difficult times.”
Golf
CHS head golf coach John Shepherd and assistant Josh Durocher had four girls and six boys out for golf this season.
The girls going out were Jhulliet Maltby, Jessie Henderson, Abby McCollom and Savannah Durocher, and the boys were Kyler Crabtree, Brady Armstrong, Jonathan Chalfon, Wilbur Bechtold, Henry Bieler and Jagger Hofstad.
Shepherd set up a Google Classroom for the team and put up some drills for them to work on but the weather has not been conducive to outdoor practice. As it warms up, he said, he will put up more drills and information.
Shepherd, who is also the athletic director for Choteau High School, said the Montana High School Association is planning a statement on spring sports on April 13. He said the MHSA may impose another two-week suspension or could just call the entire season for the year.
Tennis
Head coach Carla May and assistant Dustin Lobdell had 11 high schoolers out for the season, including three boys, Anthony Carlon, Xander Dahle and Matthew Haas, and eight girls, Christine Funk, Soren Cummings, Anna Stutz, Katie Major, Bellamy Beadle, Taylor Asselstine and Kaydance Richem.
May said the Fairfield High School tennis coach, Diane Bremer, emailed all the coaches in the area and suggested they create a collaborative Facebook page for their teams, which they did. The Facebook page has training videos, workouts, and encourages the tennis players to post. “That was a great idea on Diane Bremer’s part,” May said.
She said she has stayed in touch with her team members through emails and has purchased a program called Home Tennis Max to provide them with additional videos and workout tips.
“They are still moving and we’re still keeping in contact,” May said.