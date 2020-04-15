The Rocky Mountain Top Shots 4-H shooting club wrapped up the 2019-20 season with several members participating and winning at the 25th annual Montana State 4-H Shooting and Archery Sports Competition held March 6-8 in Bozeman.
The state shoot caps off the year for the 4-H shooting clubs that meet at least monthly from early in the fall through March. Attending the state meet from Teton County were Marty Larson, Dakota Gibson, Bryce Bedord,; Montana, Riley and Colt Gough, Emilee Lear and Johnathan Harris.
Placing at the shoot were:
3P air rifle — 11-12: 8. R. Gough, 218; 13-14: 10. Bedord, 244; 12. Gibson, 239.
Prone air rifle — 11-12: 9. R. Gough, 350; 13-14: 6. M. Gough, 368.
Standing air rifle — 11-12: 8. R. Gough, 216; 13-14: 9. Gibson, 280; 10. Bedord, 278; 14. M. Gough, 243.
Air pistol basic support — 11-12: 2. Larson (age group and overall), 366; 4. R. Gough (age group and fifth overall), 363.
Air pistol sub-junior international standing — 13-14: 1. Gibson (age group and overall), 304; 2. Bedord (age group and overall), 303; 3. Lear (age group and overall), 289.
Smallbore pistol — 13-14: 1. Bedord (fourth overall), 613.
As they were the top two finishers overall in the air pistol sub-junior international shoot and are the needed age to participate, Gibson and Bedord were invited to participate in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Invitational June 21-26 in Grand Island, Nebraska. The event has since been cancelled due to health concerns in the country.
Shooting sports is the fourth largest 4-H project in Montana with more than 2,600 youth enrolled annually in the combined disciplines of archery, hunting, muzzle loading, pistol, rifle and shotgun.
Trained leaders can provide youth an opportunity to learn safety, leadership, sportsmanship, decision making and technical skills, in addition to the opportunity to compete at the local, state and national level.
Brian Bedord leads the club with assistance from Rocky Mountain Rifle Club members Alan Peace, Fred Ginther and Andy Watson. The 4-Hers shoot at the Rocky Mountain Rifle range on the Fairfield bench.