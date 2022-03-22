The Choteau junior high school wrestling team placed second at the North/South MSAA divisional tournament March 19 at Shelby, earning 323 points behind Conrad’s 369.
Havre took third place with 204 points.
Individually all 19 of Choteau’s wrestlers placed in the top six of their brackets and Choteau had six champions: boys, Tate Crabb, Trent Taylor, Jesse Gebhardt and Kurtis Styren, and girls, Miley Crabb and Rylynn Allaire.
Finishing in second place were: boys, Rusch Yeager, Payson Allaire and Cole Wood, and girls, Ava Gunderson and Claire Long. Placing third were boys, Kohen Armstrong, and girls, Lucy Armstrong and Kylee Rapp.
In fourth place were boys, Payson Naylor, and girls, Cambri Guenzler. Fifth-place finishers were Blake Hodgskiss for boys and Madisyn Duffner for girls. Ruby Herman for girls placed sixth.
The divisional tournament marks the end of the junior high wrestling season. Coaches for the team were Levi Guenzler, head and, Matt Crabb, assistant.
STATISTICS
Team scores
1. Conrad, 369; 2. Choteau, 323; 3. Havre, 204; 4. Cascade, 194.5; 5. Browning, 184; 6. Cut Bank, 182.5; 7. Fairfield, 129; 8. Fort Benton, 128; 9. Shelby, 113; 10. Simms, 112; 11. Valier, 66; 12. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 49; 13. Heart Butte, 42.5; 14. East Glacier, 40; 15. Great Falls Central Catholic, 8.
Boys individual results
75 — Tate Crabb dec. Bentley Hofstad, Conrad, 1-0; p. Rayden West, Valier, :34; p. River Carrell, Fort Benton, 2:31.
— Kohen Armstrong dec. Kasey Bird, Browning, 10-6; p. by River Carrell, Fort Benton, 2:22; p. Bentley Hofstad, Conrad, :31; m.d. Kasey Bird, Browning, 11-0.
80 — Payson Naylor p. by Karter Printy-Smith, Conrad, :39; m.d. by Carson Caldwell, GFCC, 1-10.
85 — Blake Hodgskiss p. Sidney Griggs, Havre, :53; p. Justice Cassidy, Cut Bank, 3:33; dec. by Ashyr Tweet, Fairfield, 3-5; dec. by Logan Overlie, CJI, 3-7; p. Justice Cassidy, Cut Bank, 2:50.
90 — Trent Taylor dec. Trent King, Conrad, 6-0; p. Jeffery Burton, Fairfield, 2:22; p. Elijah Kennerson, Cascade, 1:18.
95 — Jesse Gebhardt p. Treston Spotted Eagle, Heart Butte, 1:17; dec. Isaac McKamey, Cascade, 6-0.
115 — Rusch Yeager, bye; bye; p. Logan Waldusky, Conrad, :52; dec. by Blaine Vandyke, Conrad, 3-7.
120 — Kurtis Styren, bye; bye; p. Don Kolste, Valier, :56; dec. Parker Bushnell, Shelby, 8-2; p. Tyson Savik, Conrad, 1:26.
140 — Payson Allaire p. Evan Clarke, Shelby, 2:34; p. Asher Nelson, Cascade, 1:45; p. by Joe Feist, Simms, 3:27.
150 — Cole Wood p. Bentley Boucher, Havre, :22; dec. Isaac Okes, Simms, 8-1; dec. by Beau Davis, Cascade, 1-4.
Girls individual results
85-90 — Ava Gunderson p. Cashlyn Lamere, Valier, :21; p. Reagan Aaberg, Conrad, 1:18; p. by Gracie Zbinden, Simms, 2:24.
85-90 — Cambri Guenzler, bye; bye; p. by Gracie Zbinden, Simms, 1:12; p. Cashlyn Lamere, Valier, 1:28; p. by Kaida Kaquatosh, Cut Bank, :58.
95-100 — Miley Crabb p. Ava Shook, Cut Bank, 1:04; p. Micah Widmer, Simms, 2:29; dec. Beretta Winkowitsch, Cut Bank, 3-0.
105-110 — Madisyn Duffner, bye; bye; p. by Claire Long, Choteau, :53; p. by Ellie Munson, Shelby, 2:55; won by forfeit over Mercedes Riggin, CJI.
— Lucy Armstrong m. dec. Kailani Tran, CJI, 8-0; p. by Ava Krings, Conrad, 2:39; won by injury default over Mercedes Riggin, CJI, 1:15; p. Ellie Munson, Shelby, 2:3.
— Claire Long p. Mercedes Riggin, CJI, 1:38; p. Madisyn Duffner, Choteau, :53; p. by Ava Krings, Conrad, 4:07.
120 — Ruby Herman, bye; bye; p. by Adrianna Carpenter, Conrad, 1:26; p. by Cora Johnston, Fort Benton, 1:58; lost in sudden victory to Shienne McNary, Fairfield, 3-5.
125-130 — Rylynn Allaire, bye; bye; p. Trista Mallo, Shelby, 3:32; p. Kylee Lucero, Simms, 4:13.
150-165 — Kylee Rapp, bye; bye; p. by Amelia Clarke, Shelby, 2:33; p. Bella Weasel Head, Heart Butte, 2:17; dec. Joss Blackweasel, Browning, 8-6.