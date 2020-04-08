The Montana boys all-star rosters for the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series were released on April 2.
Keeley Bake, 5-11, senior from Fairfield High School was named to the boys’ roster. Bake has committed to play for Montana Tech next year.
The games are set for June 12, at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming, and June 13 at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. The boys tip off at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Last year, the Montana boys won by scores of 103-100 in Billings and 95-94 in Wyoming. Montana has won 16 times in a row and leads the all-time series 61-27. It will be the 45th annual boys series.
Other athletes on the boys Treasure State team are: Carter Ash, Bozeman; Abe Johnson, Missoula Hellgate; Brendon Johnson, Livingston; Camdyn LaRance, Missoula Hellgate; Famous Lefthand, Hardin; Julius Mims, Billings Skyview; Cayden Redfield, Hardin, Cade Tyson, Billings West; and Rocky and Rollie Worster, Missoula Hellgate.
Providence men’s basketball coach Steve Keller will once again lead the Montana boys team.
Currently, Montana high school sports are suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. There is not a contingency plan as of yet if the current situation does not improve in time for the games to be played on the scheduled dates.