The Choteau High School boys basketball team will compete this week in the District 1B tournament, Feb. 17-19, at Shelby High School.
The CHS boys finished the season in fifth place in the conference with an 2-14 record overall and a 2-8 record in conference. They will open the tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m., playing the number-four team, Cut Bank.
Shelby in first place and Fairfield in second place will both have byes on the first day of the tournament. The second boys game on Thursday will feature Rocky Boy, the third seed, against Conrad, the sixth seed, at 7:30 p.m.
Action will resume on Friday with the winner of the Choteau-Cut Bank game playing Shelby at 6 p.m., and the winner of the Rocky Boy-Conrad game playing Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. Loser-out action will start on Saturday at 1 p.m. with the championship game set for 8 p.m.
The top four teams will advance to the Northern divisional tournament set in Glasgow Feb. 24-26.
Coach Kevin Kovatch said his team has worked hard throughout the season to reduce turnovers and to improve their shooting from the floor and the free-throw line. The boys have worked hard on offensive and defensive schemes and are hoping to play their best ball yet this season at the district tournament.
None of the boys are injured and all of them are healthy at this time, he said.
The Choteau boys ended the regular season at home, losing to Rocky Boy, 70-20, on Feb. 11 and then falling to Fairfield, 70-36, on Feb. 12.
Kovatch said the final two games of the season were tough as Choteau’s boys fought to retain control of the ball on offense and battled larger, more physical teams for rebounds and steals. Rocky Boy went up 33-4 in the first quarter of that game and never let Choteau in the game. Against Fairfield, the FHS Eagles opened a 21-0 first-quarter lead and again, did not let Choteau ever threaten.
Justyce Yeager led the Bulldogs in scoring with four points against Rocky Boy and the boys made 61.5% of their free throws.
In the Fairfield game, Henry Bieler led the team with 12 points and the boys made 46% of their free throws.
Choteau’s tournament team and alternates will include: Karson Thomas, Kellen Meyer, Kruz Daley, Gus Johnson and Justyce Yeager, freshmen; Bowen Rappold, Dillon Harrell and Rocky Allaire, sophomores; Jacob Beattie, Will Paterson and Landon Jamison, juniors; and Henry Bieler, Sterling Stott and Jagger Hofstad, seniors. The team will dress out 12 and will have rotating alternates.
STATISTICS
Choteau 4-10-2-4 — 20
Rocky Boy 33-23-8-6 — 70
Choteau — Henry Bieler 0 1/2 1, Karson Thomas 0 0/2 0, Kellen Meyer 2 2/2 6, Bowen Rappold 1 0/0 2, Jagger Hofstad 0 2/2 2, Will Patterson 0 1/2 1, Gus Johnson 1 0/0 2, Kruz Daley 1 0/0 2, Justyce Yeager 1 2/3 4. Totals: 6 8/13.
Rocky Boy — Joe Demontiney 5 1/3 12, Ben Crebs 4 0/0 10, Sean Gibson 3 2/3 9, Tayce St. Pierre 3 2/2 8, Braydon LaMere 1 1/2 4, Kellen Colliflower 4 0/0 9, Ken Corcoran 5 4/4 14, Jayden Gopher 0 4/4 4. Totals: 15 14/18.
Total fouls: Choteau 17, Rocky Boy 19. Technical fouls: Johnson, Gibson. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Demontiney, Crebs 2, Gibson, LaMere, Colliflower.
Choteau 0-14-14-8 — 36
Fairfield 21-17-24-8 — 70
Choteau — Henry Bieler 4 4/5 12, Kellen Meyer 1 1/2 4, Bowen Rappold 3 0/0 6, Sterling Stott 1 0/0 3, Jacob Beattie 1 0/0 2, Will Patterson 1 0/0 2, Gus Johnson 0 1/2 1, Landon Jamison 2 0/2 4, Kruz Daley 0 0/2 0. Totals; 14 6/13.
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 2 5/8 9, Eli Pitcher 1 1/2 3, Daniel Faith 3 0/0 7, Payton Swenson 1 1/4 3, Owen Cartwright 2 0/0 5, Kayle Brown 3 3/4 9, Cooper Christensen 1 0/0 2, Kaelob Flores 2 1/2 5, Cole Neal 1 1/2 4, Myles Allen 0 1/2 1, Triston Allen 0 2/4 2, Tyson Schenk 4 3/3 11, Brian Ward 3 2/2 9. Totals: 23 20/33.
Total fouls: Choteau 23, Fairfield 14. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Meyer, Stott, Faith, Cartwright, Neal, Ward.