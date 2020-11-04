Montana High School post-season advances one more weekend with teams from Augusta and Fairfield still in the mix while the Lady Pirates volleyball team finished in fifth place and the Power-Dutton/Brady football team lost in the quarterfinals.
The Augusta volleyball team took first place in District 6C tournament. They defeated Cascade, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15, in the championship match. On the road to the title match, Augusta defeated Power and Simms. They will compete this weekend in the Northern C divisional tournament.
The Power Lady Pirates lost their opening match to Augusta and went on to win in loser-out action to Heart Butte. That victory set them up against Belt in a match they lost in four sets. With the possibility of a team being sidelined at any point due to a COVID-19 outbreak before the divisional tournament, the district held a match to determine the fifth-place team. Power played Valier in that match and won in three sets.
The Fairfield Lady Eagles finished the District 1B tournament in second place. The Lady Eagles defeated Rocky Boy in their opening match and Shelby in the semifinal. They lost in the championship match to Choteau. The Eagles advance to the Northern B divisional tournament to be held Nov. 5-7 in Conrad and Shelby.
The Power-Dutton/Brady football team battled to the end, losing to Shields Valley, 33-26, in the Class C six-man quarterfinal game in Wilsall.
In the closest six-man contest in Shields Valley, the Titans opened with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Nicholas Widhalm to Tyler Ellsworth, but missed the point-after try. The Rebels scored next, taking the lead, 7-6. That lead did not last long as the Titans again scored from 20-yard out on the ground to give the Titans a 12-7 lead through the first frame.
In the second quarter, the Rebels rattled off two scores and the Titans followed suit. Power-Dutton/Brady lead at the half, 26-20.
In the second half, the Rebels' defense held strong, not allowing another touchdown by the Titans. The Rebels’ offense found the end zone twice to win the contest.
Volleyball statistics
District 6C
Augusta def. Power,
30-28, 8-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10
Power leaders — Aces 16 (Jersey Somerfeld 5, Allie Eaves 5); kills 36 (Samantha Roos 9, Amara Bodkins 8); blocks 2 (Hailey May 2); digs 80 (Kinsey May 20, Bodkins 18); assists 31 (H. May 26).
Augusta leaders — No stats.
Power def. Heart Butte,
25-6, 25-5, 25-5
Power leaders —Aces 27 (Bodkins 18); kills 19 (Eaves 5, Roos 5); digs 13 (K. May 3, Somerfeld 3, Roos 3).
Heart Butte leaders — No stats.
Belt def. Power,
25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23
Power leaders — Aces 14 (H. May 6, K. May 3, Bodkins 3); kills 26 (Somerfeld 10, Roos 5); blocks 2 (H. May 2); digs 61 (Bodkins 12, Roos 10); assists 26 (H. May 25, K. May 1).
Belt leaders — No stats.
District 1B
Fairfield def. Rocky Boy,
25-8, 25-2, 25-17
Fairfield leaders — Aces 19 (Emma Woods 9); kills 21 (Kyler Bake 4); digs 4 (Woods 2); assists 14 (Natalie Kolste 8).
Rocky Boy leaders — Aces 5 (Kirsten LaMere 2); kills 6 (LaMere 5); digs 11 (Shanal Onepennee 4); assists 2 (Jour’Dai Coffee 2).
Fairfield def. Shelby,
25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Fairfield leaders — Aces 9 (Bake 5); kills 29 (Madison Rosenbaum 11); blocks 12 (Bake 7); digs 31 (Cheyenne Maddox 7, Emma Woods 6); assists 26 (Kolste 11, Bake 11).
Shelby leaders — Aces 4 (Vivi McDermott 2, Maddison Underdal 1, Jori Clary 1); kills 29 (Underdal 16, Jaci Johannes 5); blocks 1 (Underdal); digs 50 (Clary 12, Underdal 12); assists 23 (McDermott 23).