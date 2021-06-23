Registration is now open for the 10th annual “Got Grit?” obstacle course, set for Saturday, July 3, starting at 2 p.m. in the City Park.
This event, organized by the Choteau volleyball club, is a mud run, walk and crawl through a three-mile obstacle course, featuring about two dozen different obstacles. It involves getting dirty, having a lot of laughs and challenges participants’ strength, agility and speed.
Entrants will need strength to climb up hillsides, endurance to make it over endless haystacks, courage to complete the slip and slide, and pride to wallow in the mud. Adults and children are welcome.
The proceeds from this obstacle race help defray the costs of the Choteau volleyball girls’ summer team camp.
Registration forms are available by calling Carla May at 590-4033 or Ann Funk at 590-0029. Pre-registration is $30 per person with a shirt, $15 without a shirt or $90 for a family of three with three shirts. Further discounts for larger families are available too. Organizer May said the event is family friendly and organizers want to encourage parents and children to take part without having the price be a bigger hurdle than the obstacles themselves.
Race-day registration will be taken from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Choteau City Park concessions stand, 204 First St. S.E. Race-day registration is $35 per person with a shirt, $20 without a shirt, and $95 for a family of three with three shirts.
The race will start and finish in the City Park near the Pavilion and will be run on city streets and property in and around the park area. The times of the first 25 finishers will be recorded. Spectators are welcome.
People planning to do the obstacle course should dress for the forecasted weather. There will be two aid stations on the course, and some of the obstacles involve wet, splashy fun. Entrants are also encouraged to wear fun costumes as there will be a special award for the “best costume.” Organizers suggest that participants don’t wear their best running shoes because of the mud and that those coming from out of town may want to bring a change of clothing for the ride home.
Post-race awards will be given out after the race in the City Park. The first-place male and female will receive cash awards. Lesser cash awards will be given out for special categories such as, oldest participant, dirtiest finisher, cleanest finisher and filthiest family.