The Dutton/Brady school board was to hold a special meeting on Monday, April 27, to address school reopening/remote learning plans and procedures, graduation plans, awards assemblies and hiring options.
During the regular board meeting on April 20, Superintendent Erica Allen had no recommendation at that point as to what to do if the governor would allow school to resume before the end of the year. She indicated it would depend on the guidelines school districts would be required to follow. She emphasized the district’s priority is the safety of the students and staff.
Allen highlighted how the district’s distant learning program is working at the April 20 meeting. She said the teachers host daily classes plus one-on-one student instructional time via Google Meet. The staff has also reached out to parents by scheduling individual meetings.
Allen said for the colonies, the teachers are delivering and picking up homework packets using the “curbside delivery” method of exchange.
“The teachers have adjusted the homework load, so it is doable for students and parents,” Allen said. Fourth quarter midterm grades will be available soon, allowing time for students to work with staff in areas where they may need help. Allen said the district is not looking at an alternative grading style but can reassess if needed before the end of the year.
Addressing graduation, Allen said she had been in contact with the two seniors and their parents. “They would prefer a traditional graduation ceremony if possible,” Allen said. With the April meeting being held prior to Gov. Steve Bullock loosening some of the restrictions, Allen said she would prefer to wait and see what is possible with graduation. The school will coordinate plans with the seniors and eighth-grade students and their parents.
“I can’t praise the teachers and staff enough for how they have stepped up and handled the distance learning,” Allen said. “It is a learning process for all involved.”
Board Chairwoman Mary Erickson echoed the comments of Allen, saying she has heard a great deal of positive comments both from families in the school district and the general public on how the school district is handling the distance learning. Erickson added that as a parent, it can sometimes be challenging but given the situation, it is running as smoothly as possible.
Allen also gave an update on funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. “These funds are provided to help students and teachers receive the tools they need to engage in distance learning while giving local school leaders flexibility and local control over how the funds are used,” Allen said.
“Our immediate goals for the use of the funds will be to continue to pay all employees while school is closed and to address any technology needs required to ensure we are able to adequately deliver learning in our building, as well as remotely if the need arises,” she added.
Allen said there have been some positives that have come from the school closures. “Beginning the second week of the school closure, a group of Class C superintendents have ‘met’ daily to discuss and develop ongoing plans to address the COVID-19 disaster now and other potential issues like this in the future. The goal of this work is to learn from our present situation and develop a document that can guide steps to be taken in any future disaster,” Allen said.
Allen also reported that despite the heavy use, the school district’s technology infrastructure has seen no major issues. “Forward planning in the past years, beginning with the purchase of Chromebooks, has put us in a good place to provide remote learning,” Allen said.
During the meeting, the board approved the contract to hire Freeman, Gaffney and Associations technology firm for next year. There was no increase in the contract at $31,680 a year. The contract includes so many days of server maintenance and updates, some provided weekly and others combined during the summer.
The board agreed to delay a vote to approve a 2020-21 school calendar until May. Allen did note there would need to be changes to the August and December board meeting dates. The board also elected to not make a final decision on whether to offer a summer foods program. Allen said funds from summer foods program allow the district to offer this program. “We will continue to gather more information that will help us determine whether or not to continue this service in the summer,” Allen said.
In other action, the board:
•Accepted the resignation of school counselor and kindergarten-sixth grade Principal Leslee Weber and Midway Colony teacher Jessica Olthoff.
•Hired Amy Griffin as a teacher for the 2020-21 school year.