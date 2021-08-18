Dutton/Brady School District welcomes five new staff members as they begin the new school year on Aug. 25.
Jeremy Locke joins the staff as the elementary principal, Frankie Farbotko as the agriculture education teacher and FFA adviser, and three teachers from the Philippines who will teach at the colony schools.
Locke and his wife Shanel and two daughters, Kitah, 12, and Lilly, 11, moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, where they lived and taught last year in Clark County School District. The couple met at the University of Montana after their time in the military. Shanel was a cook in the Navy and Jeremy was an infantryman in the Army and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007-08.
They moved from Missoula to teach in Eastern Montana, right on the North Dakota border in Fairview. Jeremy taught high school social studies and dual-credit courses and Shanel was the K-12 Art and physical education teacher. In Las Vegas, Jeremy was a middle school social studies teacher. He worked with students and parents in multiple capacities, from advising and extracurricular activities like speech and drama, to school leadership teams.
His educational background consists of psychology, history, political science and he has dabbled in philosophy. He is attending Montana State University to complete his Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
“I am excited to work with the community and parents to give our students more opportunities in and out of the classroom. I value the fundamentals: reading, writing and arithmetic,” Locke said. “I value being respectful, keeping things simple, doing things right.”
“Reading is my passion,” he added. “Talking to students about reading helps me to encourage them to pick up a book. We will read together often.”
Superintendent Erica Allen state the district has been preparing for the coming year. “Over the summer we’ve painted and will have new carpet in the elementary portion of the school, to match the work done last summer in the high school,” she said. They have completed numerous maintenance projects, updated computers, Chromebooks and other technology, she added.
She said the district has continued to update and improve procedures designed to keep students safe and healthy throughout this school year.
“We have made a few changes/additions to our student handbook this year, including dress code adjustments, eligibility expectations and social media use expectations,” Allen said. “These changes were designed to guide students in making positive decisions.”
The district reminds visitors that the doors at the Dutton/Brady campus are locked from 8:30 a.m. until the end of the school day. Anyone visiting the campus is asked to enter through the main doors by pressing the button on the right side of the doors to alert staff you are requesting entry. The button panel is equipped with a camera. All entering will be required to sign in at the office.
Because of health and safety concerns, visitors will not be allowed to eat in the cafeteria with students at this time.
The afterschool program will return to the Dutton/Brady campus this fall. The program will run from 3:45 to 5 p.m. with tutoring and homework help. To help offset cost, the program is $2 per day per student. The date for the start of the program will be announced by the district.
The next school board meeting will be held on Aug. 20 at 7 a.m.
For updates on school news and announcements, go to the school district website at dbps.k12.mt.us.