Real estate agents talk directly with people interested in moving to Montana from other states all the time, especially in this last year of the pandemic. These conversations give real estate agents valuable information about this group that is influencing Montana’s housing market and community dynamics.
A study launching this week by researchers and Extension at Montana State University seeks to quantify characteristics and preferences of this important group to help with marketing and informing local leaders.
“There is so much speculation about new people coming to Montana from other states. This survey will give some solid answers about who is coming, what they are looking for and if they buy or just look.”, says Tara Mastel, Community Development Program leader for Montana State University Extension and a member of the research team.
Sellers and community leaders will learn specific trends and interests of out-of-state buyers they can use to refine marketing materials, direct investments to the things out-of-state buyers are seeking and to better inform people selling their home.
This survey replicates a recent study by Ben Winchester at the University of Minnesota Extension and is a complement to a survey of people who have recently moved in Montana underway in April and May. The survey asks real estate agents to answer six questions about the last six households with which they worked. All responses are anonymous. Input from across the state is sought and participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card.
“We are very interested to learn more about these people considering Montana for their new home. How many have kids? How big of a region are they looking in? How many buy versus just look?” Mastel said. “More information about this influential group of new Montanans will really help those already here prepare for their arrival.”
The survey will be sent out in early May to real estate agents across the state and can be found at this link: montana.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6Yw0hBjHyzEiHA . Findings will be shared through MSU Extension, in news releases and through academic publications over the summer.
For more information, contact Mastel at tara.mastel@montana.edu.