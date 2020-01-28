It’s time to sign up for the first hunter education course of 2020 in Great Falls.
Online registration is going on now through March 8. Everyone must register online, however there will be a two-day opportunity at Fish, Wildlife and Parks, 4600 Giant Springs Road, for those without access to a computer.
Classes will run 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., March 9, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19 at North Middle School, 2601 8th St. NE. A field day will take place March 21 at FWP.
To register online go to the FWP website, fwp.mt.gov, and follow the links, starting at Education. Go to March 9 and select one of the 10 classrooms reserved at North Middle School.
When registering, students must pick a four-hour time slot for the March 21 field day, either 8 a.m. to noon or 1-5 p.m. For the morning time slot register in one of the following classrooms: 104, 105, 106, 107, or 108. For an afternoon time slot on March 21 register in classrooms 111, 112, 113, 114, or 115.
After registering, downloading and printing the attached files, students must pick up a course manual at one of the following locations: North 40 Outfitters, 4800 10th Ave. S.; North 40 Outfitters, 1000 3rd St. NW; Scheel’s in Holiday Village; or FWP.
Those without computer access may register at FWP, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 5 and 6, or 7-8 p.m. on March 5.
Before the first night of class, students must read the manual and answer the questions at the end of each chapter, or they may be excluded from the course.
Everyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, must complete a hunter education course before he or she may hunt in Montana. A child must be at least 10 years old to take the course.