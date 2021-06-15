Tails and Tales is the theme for the summer 2021 reading program at the Dutton/Teton County Library.
Activities will be held on Tuesday’s from 3:15-4:15 p.m. The first event was held on June 15 with “fish tales.” Other days and activities include: June 22, Pony Beads and Pony Tails; July 13, Birds of a Feather; July 20, Cow Tails and Moo’re; and July 27, Tails Tales Be Told. There will be no events on June 29 and July 6.
All ages are welcome; the library staff ask that anyone age five and under be accompanied by an adult. There will be plenty of opportunity to win prizes throughout the summer program.
New summer hours started at the library on June 1. The library is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. The library is closed on Monday and Friday.
For more information about the summer reading program or library, call 406-476-3382 or go to “Dutton Public Library” on Facebook.