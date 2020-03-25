While the Lewis and Clark County Library is closed due to the novel 2019 coronavirus, the library is to making online library services available to all residents by making library cards available online for anyone who did not have a card before last week.
“We want to ensure that everyone who needs access to online library materials has access during this time,” explained Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn. “With everyone social distancing at home and students trying to complete course work online, we want to people to have access to our vast eMedia collections.”
Signing up for a library card online is simple: Visit www.lclibrary.org and under the “Get Started” tab, select “Get a Library Card.” Complete the online form and call the library to get a physical card number; select a PIN when you fill out the online form. You will need the PIN number to check out online materials; you will need to provide proof of residency when the library reopens to pick up your library card; all emergency cards are good for six months.
Librarians will be answering phones at the main branch in Helena Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information visit www.lclibrary.org.