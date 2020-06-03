Devin Cichosz (pronounced Cee-hose) has joined the Teton County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy stationed in Choteau. Cichosz started on May 18.
In an interview last week, he said he is a central Montana native who has family in the Valier area and is glad to be back working along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Cichosz grew up in Great Falls and graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 2017. While in high school, he was active in FFA.
After high school, he worked on the family ranch in the Valier area and worked in security before being hired by the Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. He worked there for two years and completed his training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in March of 2019.
He said he had family members who worked in law enforcement, and while he was in high school, he did ride-alongs and discovered that he enjoyed what he saw law officers doing.
“I like making a difference in someone’s life, whether they see it at the time or not,” he said.
During his time in Judith Basin County, Cichosz said he learned valuable lessons about interacting with his community. He said it’s important for him to invest time and build relationships with the people in the community. Doing that, he said, greatly increases a law officer’s ability to do effective community policing.
Cichosz said he moved to Teton County and took the job in Choteau to be closer to his family so that he can more easily spend time at the ranch near Valier and take advantage of the area’s excellent hunting and fishing opportunities.
The deputy is still going through the Sheriff’s Office orientation program, meeting people and getting settled in Choteau.
“I’m already enjoying being closer to the ranch and everyone seems to be pretty great,” he said.
Cichosz joins a county law enforcement staff that includes Sheriff/Coroner Keith VanSetten of Choteau, Undersheriff Clint Ellsworth of Dutton, Chief Deputy Mark Grove of Choteau and deputies Nico Myers, Jeff Kraft, Lindy Whiting and Jonathan Gilliland, all of Choteau, Matthew Anderson of Power and Shane Dean of Fairfield.