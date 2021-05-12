Area students are among the 1,700 students who are degree candidates for the spring semester at the University of Montana.
Students with “cum laude” after their name indicate a cumulative grade-point average of 3.40 to 3.69. “Magna cum laude” indicates a 3.70 to 3.89 GPA, and “summa cum laude” is 3.90 and above.
The local students are:
Choteau: Wilbur Bechtold, certificate of applied science in heavy equipment operation.
Dutton: Matthew Park, associate of applied science in diesel technology, magna cum laude.
Fairfield: Jade Hager, bachelor of science in wildlife biology; and Charles McWilliams, master of science in business analytics.