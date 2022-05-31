The Montana Department of Transportation recently issued a new load posting for the Dry Fork Marias River Bridge on the Ledger Road in Pondera County. The posting is part of a multi-year effort to update load ratings and postings on Montana bridges as mandated by the Federal Highway Administration.
The new posting on the Dry Fork Marias River Bridge applies to specialized hauling vehicles (SHVs); it limits the maximum gross vehicle weight of single-unit vehicles with six or seven axles to 31 tons.
The FHWA mandate is in response to changes in the trucking industry over the last decade. Truck manufacturers are building specialized hauling vehicles capable of legally car-rying heavier loads than typical vehicles have in the past. SHVs are single-unit, short-wheelbase, multiple-axle trucks commonly used in the construction, waste management, bulk cargo and commodities hauling industries.
These SHV configurations concentrate heavy loads over a short length, and they have been found to overstress bridges beyond what was previously modeled by standard com-mercial vehicles. To account for their increasing presence and ensure safe operation, FHWA has determined that all states must include these new, short, heavy vehicles when evaluating the safe limits of bridge capacity.
MDT is updating load ratings for 4,500 public bridges across the state, including ap-proximately 2,500 owned and maintained by MDT to comply with the mandate. This effort is expected to take about two more years to complete.
Bridge weight restrictions are required when the engineering analysis of a bridge, known as a load rating, indicates that it cannot carry standard, legal loads. Load ratings pro-vide information about how much distributed weight can safely pass over a bridge. Load posting signs show maximum weight limits for different vehicle types, depending on their axle configuration. A posted bridge is safe to use, but the weight of certain vehicles must be limited accordingly.