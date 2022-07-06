Ballots for a special levy for the Dutton Swimming Pool and Parks fund were sent to all registered voters in the town of Dutton on July 1.
In the mail ballot election, the Dutton Town Council is asking approval for 90 mills to help offset the cost of pool operation and park maintenance. Ballots must be returned to the Teton County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Teton County Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty, who also serves as the county election administrator, said 200 ballots were mailed. Anyone who is not registered to vote but who is eligible to do so and lives in the town of Dutton can register at the courthouse in Choteau by noon on Monday, July 18.
Jeremiah Kjensmo, public works director and clerk and finance officer for the town of Dutton, said this isn’t a new levy the town is requesting. There has been a levy of 44 mills in place for the same purpose for the past 10 years. The council is however asking the voters to renew that levy with an increase to 90 mills to cover the ever-growing cost for the next 10 years.
“The expired levy was 44 mills, which helped considerably but has not come close to covering pool expenses for years now,” Kjensmo said. “The town is asking the voters to approve 90 mills in order to fund our pool for the next decade.”
The 44 mills raised between $13,000 and $14,000 a year depending upon the value of the mill. If voters approve the 90-mill levy, it will raise close to $27,000 in proper-ty taxes every year.
Kjensmo provided revenue and expenditures for the pool in the last two years. During the previous two years the special levy contributed $13,000 to $14,000 to the revenue. The Dutton Fun Day donation was a larger amount in 2019-20 at $26,000 and was $8,700 in 2020-21. Kjensmo and Dan Schuler, one of the organizers of the Dutton Fun Day, said the contribution from Fun Day is generally between $10,000 to $15,000, but completely depends upon the year.
Other revenue comes from fees charged for swimming, lessons and donations out-side of Dutton Fun Day. Two years ago, the total raised was $2,365 and last year was $5,120.
Expenses from that time tallied up to $55,837 two years ago and $41,485 last year. Expenses vary based on repairs and supply costs. Kjensmo said wages are the larg-est expense and were at $23,485 last year. The deficit between the revenue and expens-es was $14,347 two years ago and $13,048 last year and is covered by the town’s general budget.
Kjensmo said the council increased the swimming pool fees and the structure has been revamped to receive more revenue from patrons using the pool who live outside of Dutton.
Kjensmo said while the pool is a big focus of the levy (and he wasn’t sure how it would be able to operate without the additional funding), the levy would also help fund the upkeep and maintenance of the town’s park.