Power High School Volleyball has gotten off to a 2-0 start for the 2020 season. The Pirates topped the Valier Panthers in four games (23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22). The Pirates then swept Dutton/Brady on Saturday in three straight sets.
“After three weeks of practice, the volleyball team came out strong and ready to play,” Power’s coach Amanda Brown said. “They have worked hard on getting their fundamentals down, and it shows in their first two games. They are ready to keep pushing and working hard.”
The Pirate’s next game is Sept. 11 in Power. The Pirates will take on Heart Butte in what will also be Power’s senior night.