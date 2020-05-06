All-school reunions planned for Fairfield and Power during the summer of 2020 have been postponed to 2021 because of public health concerns.
The Fairfield reunion was planned for July 18 during the annual Swim Day celebration. The reunion organizers have rescheduled activities for next year to once again take place during the annual summer celebration, on July 17, 2021.
The all-school reunion in Power was also scheduled for July. The event has tentatively been rescheduled for July 9 and 10, 2021. The organizing committee will reconvene in January to make further plans. Those who already registered for this year’s reunion will be contacted personally by the committee.