With winter storms arriving early to our area I doubt many are thinking about gardening, even with the thaw, sunshine and warmer temperatures that followed.
However, now may be a great time to start thinking about spring! One of my Montana State University Extension colleagues is definitely looking to use the fall and winter to help prepare for spring planting. Montana residents have the opportunity to take part in two gardening classes taught by Patrick Mangan, MSU Extension educator in Ravalli County. Mangan tackles two perpetual problems for gardeners — weeds and wildlife. He will present information via video classes.
The “Weeds in the Garden” class was held on Nov. 9. A “Gardening with Wildlife” class will be held on Nov. 16 from 7-8 p.m.
To get a meeting link for the Nov. 16 class, contact the Teton County MSU Extension Office. You can also contact me at jane.wolery@montana.edu or text 590-2492 to request the links. Also, these will be recorded so if you missed them and want the information, just reach out to us for the recording link.
If you are already looking to spring gardening, be sure to check out the many educational offerings at MSU Extension publications at www.msuextension.org. We can provide both education and winter reading. Remember, no matter the season, stay green and growing by learning with MSU Extension.