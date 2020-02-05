Fairfield Public Schools Superintendent Les Meyer reviewed the district’s budgets at the January meeting.
Meyer reported the elementary school is running at 52.47% of its overall general fund budget. The high school is at 52.55%. Meyer said in theory, that should mean the district would have money left over “at the end of the month,” so to speak. However, Meyer sees some big bills on the horizon.
These bills include subsidizing the food service, paying property and liability insurance (The district has elected to try to pay this in advance of July 1.) and funding the special education cooperative.
He also said the district would like to build a little credit for another set of double doors into the gymnasium lobby. In time, work will also need to be done on the school’s boilers and sections of the roof. Additionally, repairs to the school elevator have been more than what was originally estimated.
“We would like to grow the compensated absence fund that helps with retirements as well as the summer payouts of classified and certified staff if they didn’t use their personal days or vacation time set aside,” Meyer said. Presently, the elementary has $8,786 and the high school has $8,525 in those accounts. Meyer said one certified retiree with high-end sick days would immediately take up $6,000 of that.
Meyer also outlined some possible uses for the CAT II E-Rate funds. He said they are going to address the elementary and especially the library. The goal will be to make some changes to switches. Depending on funds they may do similar work in the junior high and high school.
The school administrators spoke of the success of the Steered Straight presentation held at Fairfield. Meyer spoke of doing a follow-up event this spring or next fall. He believes he may already have a funding source.
Meyer said he has been working with a company to update the district’s website and hopes to see some changes in the next couple months.
During the meeting, the board:
•Hired Chuck Brown as the driver’s education teacher at $22 an hour. It was noted he is on the low end of the pay scale for driver’s education teachers in the area. The pay ranges from $30 to $23.50.
•Continued the sale of obsolete and surplus equipment.
•Offered Meyer an extension of his three-year contract as superintendent, following an executive session to evaluate his performance.