There are smiles all the way around at the new Little DiamondBacks Daycare that opened in August at Dutton/Brady Public Schools.
The new facility is the perfect fit not only for the kiddos enrolled, but also for the school and community. “We are receiving positive feedback from parents who enrolled their kids in Little DiamondBacks Daycare,” Dutton/Brady Superintendent Jeremy Locke said. “It has been a positive experience and a great addition to our school family.”
Locke said the drive for more daycare started last year when the school district had various conversations about the future of Dutton/Brady Public Schools. “These discus-sions revolved around community needs and ways we could increase recruitment to draw highly qualified educators,” he said.
“Finding ways to further support our community was at the core of our planning,” the administrator said. “Offering childcare was one option where we saw an immediate need. As we continued to build our capacity, the childcare opportunity became the next step in our effort to continue moving in a positive direction.”
Locke explained that part of any process, like starting a daycare, is creating oppor-tunities for new conversations. “Our school board is made up of intuitive and experienced individuals, who see the need for change and progress in a challenging job market,” he said. “Quite simply, we needed to be creative.”
According to Locke, sometimes creativity and community needs align with the polit-ical environment. “This policy coupling provided us the availability to seek a new oppor-tunity. Our collective experience and knowledge of grant opportunities for funding along with the community survey overwhelming support was the impetus that spurred Little DiamondBacks Daycare development,” he said.
The school district sent out a community survey in August that helped the admin-istration gauge the need for the program in the community. The survey was overwhelm-ingly positive. From there they reached out to various school districts in Montana to ana-lyze the specifics of policy adjustments, financial impact and challenges during the devel-opment process.
The survey helped the district and school board understand the level of support needed, Locke said. “It provided a clear mandate for our board members to make a deci-sion that supports their constituents,” Locke said.
Of the 45 who responded to the survey, 93.3% said yes they knew someone in the surrounding area who struggles to find child care, believed over the next five years child care will be a significant concern and thought it was a positive move for the school district. There was also a high percentage who thought childcare will be a significant concern for the school’s staff in the future and having the service would help with recruitment of teachers. Only 42.2% said they as a parent would need to use the service but again 93.3% said they knew someone who would benefit from the service.
Tedi Bishop, librarian and grant manager for Dutton/Brady Public Schools, works as the liaison between funding agencies and organizations and has had a key role in start-ing the daycare. “As grant manager for more than 20 years, her responsibilities revolved around finding ways to increase program capacity and implementation,” Locke said. “Her knowledge of interpersonal communications and grant writing provide the district the availability to find opportunities to build new programs and improve existing ones.
A $2,000 grant from Farm Credit Services spurred the school district forward with startup equipment and supplies. “We are fortunate to have so much support throughout our surrounding area,” he added.
From there they applied for a Stabilization Grant that awarded them more than $24,000 for operations. “We rolled the dice, took the risk and it paid off,” Locke said.
“We had some funding to start the program, but we were confident in our grant manager’s ability to find the money that’s out there,” the superintendent said. “Mrs. Bish-op really saved the program financially.”
Locke said the school district was willing to go all-in to support the community on this project. With the cost of everything going up, the school district worked hard trying to make it affordable for the staff and community. They are offering a 10% discount to fami-lies with multiple children, something you just don’t hear of, Lock said. “We are also look-ing at lowering the daily rate, which is the state rate,” Locke said. “Various state programs help pay partial cost for families and we can get them in contact with those organizations. Funding is always a challenge. Any donations or new funding opportunities we will put right back into covering cost for our parents.”
The school district wanted easy access to the daycare facility, making drop and pick-up fast without disrupting classrooms. Little DiamondBacks Daycare is in one of the district’s large classrooms next to the back-recess doors. The room has its own appliances, bathroom and sanitization station to help keep the kids safe and secure.
The school district worked with the local fire inspector to place fire extinguishers, CO2 and smoke detectors in the room to meet state daycare requirements for safety. Locke said most of their existing procedures met the state requirements and the district’s insurance provider covers their liability.
Haley Gray is the director of the daycare. She has vast experience working in Ka-lispell with young children and a depth of knowledge that provides Dutton/Brady Public
Schools key details about the rules and regulations that govern their program. Gray con-ducts monthly reporting, record keeping and runs the daily operations of Little Diamond-Backs Daycare. “She develops engaging activities that support early child academic devel-opment,” Locke said.
Opening on the first day of school was a priority for the school district. “We did some research and opened one day in July to identify improvements and troubleshoot any challenges,” Locke said. “Mrs. Gray and Mrs. Bishop worked incredibly hard to create Little DiamondBacks Daycare overnight, in real terms. We called the state and simply said ‘we want to open a daycare in our school in a month, how can we make that happen?’”
Gray said they are averaging four to five children a day. With one employee, the daycare is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and open Fridays when school is in session. “Expanding hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and going to five days a week by hiring another staff member is our next priority,” Gray said.
The current costs for the daycare are: infant (0-24 months), $35 full day, $25 half day; toddler, 24 months-5 years old, $30 full day, $20 half day; school age, 5 years and up, $25 full day, $15 half day; and 10% discount for families with multiple children en-rolled on a contract basis.
The district’s daycare license gives them the ability to have eight children at the facility. “We offered drop-in care because we saw the immediate need from our families and we can house up to 10 kids if they are just drop-ins, giving them some flexibility,” Gray said. “If the need increases in our surrounding area, we will be looking to expand our license to 15 children and continue to lower cost to parents.”
Gray said they have a mixture of staff members’ and community members’ chil-dren/grandchildren using the facility. “Our first priority is for our staff to have a full-time daycare option in our school,” she said. “That helps reduce the stress of finding a babysit-ter or a higher-cost option in the surrounding area.”
Lisette Hofer, a teacher at Dutton/Brady, said the daycare is going to bring so many wonderful opportunities not only to the school community, but also to the Dutton commu-nity. “The biggest issue that parents are facing right now is daycare,” Hofer said. “Cur-rently, daycares are not readily available, and the price of daycare is sky high.”
Hofer said even though she does not have children of her own, the daycare within the school provides her an overwhelming sense of security. “I know that when the time comes for me to have my own children, I can take them to the daycare that my employer has provided,” she said. “My child and I will be taken care of. Because of the daycare, my children will be able to see me working in a professional environment, interact with chil-dren of all ages and they will have a precursor to education.”
Gray and her husband, who has family in the area, and their daughter (a first grader) moved to the area last April. She worked in the Dutton/Brady school district as a substitute last year and is excited to move into the role of daycare director.
Before the daycare opened, Gray visited Geraldine Public Schools, which is one of a handful of districts running a similar program. “I had a chance to see firsthand the setup and how the program is operated at another school district,” Gray said.
One of the ideas she gleaned from the visit and quickly implemented is the daycare app Brightwheel. The app is perfect for checking in children, sending real-time messages to parents of what their child is doing (such as having a bottle, taking a nap, having fun with a craft project or needs a timeout). “The program efficiently runs the center and is interactive with the families, I can even take pictures and send them to the families,” Gray said. She has a paper system for backup if needed.
“It is a near perfect setup in size and location in the school,” she said. It is close to an outside door for dropping off and picking up and has easy access to an enclosed play area outside. The children participate in the meal program at the school, which is deliv-ered to the room.
Through items at the school and donations, the school district was able to stock the room with items needed for the start-up of the daycare and will continue to add where needed. Gray said any toys are always helpful to keep the kids engaged. One of the bigger goals is adding appropriate size outside play equipment, such as a juggle gym piece. “This item will cost more and possibly a fundraiser or grant funding will be needed to acquire it,” she added.
Any donation of pack and plays, highchairs, infant carriers, strollers, toy storage, cleaning supplies, or cordless vacuum helps the staff maintain a safe environment for the little DiamondBacks.
“We welcome any books so that our staff can read to the children,” Gray said. A vast amount of research suggests that reading to students early in their development boost their academic achievement, confidence and reading ability exponentially. “That is our ultimate goal, to help prepare our daycare students for early kindergarten,” Locke said.
The school district always welcomes monetary donations and other support.
Gray said the school board has been very supportive of the daycare. They are fine-tuning the policy associated with the daycare and have approved a work study program for high school students to be in the daycare. “The student program will be a win-win, for the children and the students sharing and learning new skills,” Gray said.
Gray said the support of the staff at the school has been tremendous with many stopping by to visit and offer their encouragement.
Anyone interested in the daycare is welcome to contact the school district at 406-476-3424 for more information or a tour.