Plans continue to move forward with portions of the 2020 Swim Day celebration while other events have been canceled for the year.
Members of the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club and friends are chairing the annual event held to raise funds for the Fairfield swimming pool. During a May 21 videoconference meeting, the group took into consideration health concerns and logistics when assessing which events could move forward. The group plans to make a final decision on all activities by the end of June, giving organizers time to put plans into action and order items. They felt a month would bring more clarity of which stage of reopening the state will be under for the event on July 16-18.
The annual Swim Day parade is still being considered. However, the route may be changed to allow for those attending to better observe social distancing guidelines. The hope is to also hold a free-will barbecue in the city park. The goal is to hold a golf tournament either on Friday or Saturday, and a corn-hole tournament is also being considered.
Canceled for this year are all events traditionally held in the Fairfield Community Hall: the Thursday night dinner and ice cream social and silent auction, the Saturday morning breakfast and Saturday noon barbecue. These events have been canceled mainly due to space limitations. Other challenges include the organizers of some of those events not being able to assist this year and potential difficulty in purchasing the needed meat at a reasonable price for the Saturday barbecue.
Also being canceled for the year is the family pool party, the children’s games in the park and the program in the park. Organizers said making enough space to allow for social distancing is a major concern without these events.
The committee knows the Swim Day celebration will not be the same as in the past. They also understand the financial support will be less as well. Letters will be sent to businesses and individuals who have contributed in the past, thanking them for their support and explaining the events planned for this year.
They recognized that many donors who have contributed to Swim Day in the past have been stretched thin financially during the spring of 2020 due to coronavirus shutdowns and layoffs. Those wishing to continue to donate will be appreciated. Any funds raised from Swim Day will be used to help offset the costs the city is incurring to bring the pool house to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Donations can be sent to the Fairfield Town Office. The cost for the first phase is around $20,000 to install a ramp and change one of the outside restrooms. The estimate for phase two work to be done next year on the locker rooms is more than $50,000.
During a typical year, the three-day celebration brings in between $18,000-$20,000. Swim Day generally contributes more than half of the profit towards the operation of the swimming pool. A portion is maintained yearly to assist with larger projects as they arise.
“Fairfield Strong” is the theme for the 2020 Swim Day. The theme originally selected for 2020 was changed, given it was centered around the all-school reunion that was originally planned for this year but has now been postponed until 2021.
Updates on Swim Day activities will be posted on the events Facebook page and published in local media as plans continue over the next month.