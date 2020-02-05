Thrivent Financial has been generous to the Power community, donating $250 grants to 15 projects in 2019.
These projects include: quilt batting and fleece quilt kits for the women at Zion Lutheran; soup supper supplies for Zion Lutheran Lent services; the Easter breakfast fundraiser for windows for the Lutheran parsonage; the community Easter egg hunt organized by the Power American Legion Auxiliary; a dinner theater for the Fine Arts Club at Power High School; the Purple Blanket Project to buy flannel (two grants); vacation Bible school; combined Zion Lutheran Church and St. John Church in the park picnic fundraiser for the Lutheran parsonage windows; children’s care packages for those with cancer or long-term illness; the Harvest Fest dinner; the Harvest Fest firefighters breakfast; Christmas candy bags for the school and Power House children, American Legion Auxiliary and Zion Lutheran; scholarship dinner and holiday festival, American Legion Auxiliary; and Christmas Stroll for VBS and Power House Kids Club.
Thrivent is a different kind of financial services organization, according to information on the company. They help individuals make smart choices about their money but also help Christians live generously.
Each Thrivent member (someone who has an investment with Thrivent) can sponsor two projects per year. Thrivent is not just a Lutheran organization — it is Thrivent Financial for Christians.