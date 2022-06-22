In July, Fort William Henry Harrison in Helena will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the formation of the First Special Service Force.
In 1942, the top-secret unit was a combined World War II fighting force made up of hand-picked United States and Canadian soldiers who set the standard for today’s Special Forces.
Prior to that commemoration, the Orpheum Theatre in Conrad will present the historical documentary, “The Devil’s Brigade: To Helena and Back.” The screening in Conrad will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. and is made possible with support from Montana PBS and the Pondera Arts Council. The screening, which is free to the public, will be followed by a question-and-answer session and together will run approximately 90 minutes.
The documentary chronicles the rigorous training that the soldiers received at the Fort and the bonds that they formed in the Helena community.
They arrived at their post in nondescript buses, the windows blackened out for secrecy. Then they endured the toughest of physical training, much of it designed to weed the men out. They learned hand-to-hand combat and how to “fight dirty.” They learned how to drop from a plane, blow up a bridge and every aspect of cold weather warfare.
They also experienced the friendliness and admiration of the Capital City. Many of the soldiers married Helena girls and settled in or near that town after WWII. But before that, the FSSF spearheaded the Italian Campaign, clearing Nazis from mountain tops and conducting night raids in enemy territory. That was when the Force was given the name “The Black Devils” by the Germans, because of their blackened faces and stealth in combat.
Ray Ekness, who produced and directed the documentary, will be at the screening to answer questions, talk about the FSSF and discuss making the film.
Ekness, who is also a producer for the popular “Backroads of Montana” series, will present a half-hour episode of that show, which is entirely devoted to Montana veterans. Stories include the Veterans Memorial in Great Falls, a Shelby man who plays Taps at funerals and a powerlifter in Missoula whose moral character is as strong as his effort in the weight room.