Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low around 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low around 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.