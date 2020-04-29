Luke Camphouse with RPH Irrigation Services in Choteau has earned the Platinum PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) certified technician award. The award is the most elite technical service designation awarded by Reinke.
“Being recognized as a Platinum PLUS Certified Technician is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Mark Mesloh, vice president of North American sales, Reinke. “Camphouse has completed the most extensive technical service training available to Reinke dealers and is to be commended for his hard work.”
The Platinum PLUS Certified Technician Program consists of a series of six technical service training classes and tests. Camphouse received the Platinum PLUS award by scoring more than 90% on all six tests.
“We understand how important qualified service technicians are to growers when they make their buying decisions,” added Mesloh. “That’s the focus of our technical service programs, to consistently build on the level of service capabilities of Reinke dealers across the country and further our commitment to the industry.”
For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit www.reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.