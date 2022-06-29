The crowd at the Augusta American Legion Rodeo on Sunday, June 26 was bigger and better than last year, said American Legion member Ben Arps.
“We don’t really know how many fit in the stands,” Arps said. “I would estimate there were between 2,500 and 3,000 in attendance, but that might be a little bit of an exaggeration,” he laughed. “Let’s just go with they were full, the temperature was comfortable at close to 80 and there wasn’t any wind.”
Jesse Kruse was the winner of the over-all saddle prize. The saddle along with belt buckles were donated and given to the winners of each of the events. A new event this year was women’s break away roping. Celie Salmond of Choteau won the event, having the best time in the slack on Saturday night.
Arps said they increased the cash prizes some this year; $19,359 was reported on the PRCA website.
The stock contractors were Duane Kesler and C5 Rodeo. Rodeo secretary Barney Sheridan served as the announcer and Felix Santana performed the specialty act. There were two clowns/barrelmen: Timber Tuckness and Tate Rhoads.
Once again the members of the Augusta Legion hosted the event with help from a few volunteers. The American Legion Auxiliary members worked the concessions. The Augusta Youth Center ran the 50/50 with funds going towards the swimming pool and baseball fields and other youth activities. The payout this year was a little more $4,000.
The funds raised at the Augusta rodeo go back into next year’s performance along with helping with many worthwhile projects in the community, Arps said.
Results posted on the PRCA website on Aug. 27 were:
Bareback riding: 1. Ty Owens of Helena, 65.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Fannie, $1,448.
Steer wrestling: 1. Austin Whitehouse of Helena, 6.4 seconds, $752; 2. Ross Mosher of Augusta, 7.3, $564; 3. Will Powell St. Ignatius, 7.9, $376; 4. Ethan Stensrud of Florence, 9.7, $188.
Team roping: 1. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 6.0 seconds, $954 each; 2. Will Griffel/Jake Griffel, 7.3, $790; 3. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 7.9, $625; 4. Wheaton Williams/Chase Gauger, 11.0, $461; 5. Nolan Conway/John Bell, 11.3, $296; 6. Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy, 12.0, $165.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Liam Pauley, 82 points on Duane Kesler's May Storm, $744; 2. (tie) Talon Elshere and Jesse Kruse, 77, $465 each; 4. Caleb Meeks, 72.5, $186.
Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Berquist, 11.0 seconds, $771; 2. Nolan Conway, 11.6, $578; 3. Ty Hedrick, 12.7, $385; 4. Dillon Hahnkamp, 16.2, $193.
Barrel racing: 1. Tia Murphy, 17.35 seconds, $859; 2. Taylour Russell, 17.63, $747; 3. (tie) Tayla Moeykens and Heidi Schmid, 17.81, $579 each; 5. Alicia Bird, 17.84, $411; 6. Maggie Poloncic, 17.88, $299; 7. Danielle Wright, 17.89, $187; 8. Marlee Mussmann, 17.92, $75.
Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Berquist, 11. Seconds, $771; 2. Nolan Conway, 11.6, $578; 3. Ty Hedrick, 12.7, $385; 4. Dillon Hahnkamp, 16.2, $193.
Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.