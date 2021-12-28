Rosters for the 75th Montana East-West Shrine Game were announced Christmas day with three athletes from Teton County selected to play in the contest this summer.
Making the East roster were Kaelob Flores, 6’5” 225-pound Fairfield senior, as a defensive end, and Power 5’8” 150-pound senior from the Power-Dutton/Brady Titans Spencer Lehnerz as a defensive back. Miguel Perez, a 6-foot 190-pound senior from Fairfield was named as an alternate for the East team as an inside linebacker.
This year's game is scheduled to be played June 18 in Great Falls. Each team will be made up of 40 of the top graduating high school football players in the state from all classifications. Per tradition, each team is also expected to include one player from Canada.
Additionally, 26 alternates have been chosen for the East team while 26 alternates were picked for the West.
Mark Samson of Class AA Great Falls will coach the East team, and Bryce Carver of Class A Hamilton will coach the West squad.
The 2021 season was Samson’s sixth as the head coach at Great Falls. He led the Bison to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. A veteran coach through several stops across the state, this will be Samson's third time coaching in the Shrine Game.
Meanwhile, Carver guided Hamilton to an undefeated season and a victory in the Class A championship game. The 2021 season was his fifth as the head coach at Hamilton, and he has compiled a 51-6 overall record.
The East leads the all-time series 41-33. The West won last year’s game in Billings, 21-12.
The Montana East-West Shrine Game is billed as one of the oldest high school all-star football games in the nation, having first been played in 1947. The game serves as an annual fundraiser and helps raise awareness for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, where care is provided regardless of a family’s ability to cover costs, according to a press release. In the last 10 years, the game has raised nearly $1 million.