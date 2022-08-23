The Rockport Colony School in the Pendroy school district opened for the new school year on Aug. 23.
The school is running a modified four-day school week, taking every other Friday off. The school day will run from 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
Enrollment this year is 11 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Returning for her 16th year, Supervising Teacher Kimberly Hueske from Conrad will teach kindergarten through eighth grade. Emily Hansmann of Pendroy returns to the district as an instructional aide. Cal Wester is also a part-time aide who works with the school.
The students will be using a new science textbook and workbook series.