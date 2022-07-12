Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on a proposed project to use an herbicide treatment to eradicate Eurasian watermilfoil on 1.15 acres in Nilan Reservoir, west of Augusta. The plant was discovered in the area in 2021 and subsequently treated with an herbicide last fall. The treatment injured the plants and slowed their growth, but further sampling shows well established plants throughout the bay.
This watermilfoil has the potential to outcompete native aquatic plant species. It can also negatively impact recreation access and opportunities and have negative economic impacts on irrigation and agriculture activities.
Application of the herbicide would occur in the small bay between the two FWP boat ramps. The reservoir is at historic low levels so the amount of water that will need to be treated is very limited.
A draft environmental assessment is available on the FWP website.
The deadline for public comment is July 29. Comments can be emailed to FWPfishcomments@mt.gov or mailed to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Attn: Craig McLane, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.