The 6C volleyball all-conference honorees for the 2021 season are:
•First Team: Railey Gliko, Belt, senior; Taylee Sawyer, Simms, senior; Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central Catholic, junior; Kodiann Lynn, Simms, junior; Kylee Permann, Belt, sophomore; Hailey May, Power, junior; Hannah Monroe, Valier, junior; Addi Urick, Belt, sophomore; and Maddie Green, GFCC, senior.
•Second team: Lilly Woodhouse, Simms, senior; Jersey Somerfeld, Power, junior; Katie Skasick, Cascade, senior; Amara Bodkins, Power, senior; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, senior;
Leslie Ostberg, Dutton/Brady, sophomore; Hattie Bumgarner, Belt, junior; Abigail Barrett, Augusta, sophomore; and Kenzie Allen, Simms, freshman.