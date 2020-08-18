Students around the region will be heading back to school in the next two weeks.
Dutton/Brady, Fairfield, Power, Greenfield, Golden Ridge, Bynum and Pendroy schools will resume with all students coming in-person on the first day.
The students at Pendroy Elementary School started school on Aug. 18. Power Public Schools kicked off its new year on Aug. 19. Miller Colony attendance center will start on Aug. 25.
The remainder of the schools — Dutton/Brady, Fairfield and Greenfield — will return on Aug. 26.
Fairfield will hold registration for high school students on Aug. 19. The schedule for registration is: seniors, 9-10:30 a.m.; juniors, 10:30 a.m.-noon; sophomores, 1-2:30 p.m.; and freshman orientation, 2:30-4 p.m. All students must wear masks to the registration.