During a special meeting of the Dutton/Brady School board on March 26, the board approved the district’s COVID-19 plan of action developed by the administration and staff.
With three members of the board and the high school principal joining the meeting via phone or video conferencing, Superintendent Erica Allen reviewed the plans of action for the elementary, junior high, high school and colony attendance centers. She also said the district is providing guidance counseling support for students and staff.
Allen expressed her appreciation to 3 Rivers Communications for their work in the area making sure internet service is provided to students who did not previously have it. The service to these families will be free during the period of distance learning. She noted other families are receiving service from a different provider in the area, at a cost.
Allen also explained the school district has elected to supply food boxes containing the fixings for breakfast and lunch for the week each Monday, in working with the social distancing guidelines. Allen said this will cut down the contact between the kitchen staff and those delivering the meals, and it will, she hopes, be easier for families to pick up once a week rather than daily.
The board also adopted temporary emergency policies during the school closures and discussed use of transportation funds during the school closures. Allen used the example of paying for food service or students paying for internet who had it installed for the purpose of distance learning.
The board reviewed who was still working physically from the school with Board Chairwoman Mary Erickson, advising her to limit those numbers. With the potential that the school building could be completely closed, she thought it would be a good idea for everyone to be ready to work from home. Allen said under the governor’s “stay at home” order, it will be difficult to keep the classified staff working. They have helped up to this point in cleaning at the school.
At the March 16 meeting, the board voted to present an increase to the general fund levy of $9,666.59 on the May 5 election. At the special meeting on March 26, district Clerk Betty Brumwell reviewed projected budget numbers and the value of the mills with the board. She said the proposed increase would cost taxpayers approximately $1.80 on a $100,000 home and $3.59 on a $200,000 home. But the good news, according to Brumwell, is that even with approving the levy, she believes taxpayers will end up paying less than they did this year. Brumwell added these are projected numbers, as the taxable value for the 2020 budgets, which is used to calculate the number of mills needed to generate the tax levy revenue, is not received from the Department of Revenue until Aug. 1.
The district had only one candidate file for the open position on the school board. They will still need to hold an election for the levy request. State officials have not announced as of yet whether school elections will be postponed. The Dutton/Brady election, whenever it is held, will be held with mail ballots.
Before the special meeting, Allen also held a community online meeting to update families on the distant learning program and listen to their concerns. Approximately 20 people “attended” the meeting, and positive feedback was heard from both school administrators and parents.
Discussion and action items that were decided at the regular board meeting on March 16 were:
•Hiring Maddox Roofing to replace the roof over the auditorium using district funding. Allen said Dutton/Brady did not get the grant to fix the roof.
•The Dutton/Brady after-school task force reported raising $1,200 this year. With these funds, the district should be able to offer an abbreviated program next year, but not a summer program.
•Approved contracts to tenured teachers: Tedi Bishop, Todd Bishop, Janet Goodell, Brent Hitchcock, Luke Juras, Linda Murray, Richard Reeve, Amy Storle and Tom Tranmer; non-tenured teachers: Laurie Anderson, Tara Buttelman, Lisette Hofer, Keely McDonald and Jessica Olthoff; classified staff: Linda Michel, Esther Clark, Kathy DeMars, Reid Michel, Sherrill Nowlin, Melissa Gemar, Cliff Suek, Dana Reeve, Rodney Shaffer, Cal Sand and Sara Linder-Parkinson.
•Tabled the 2020 school calendar due to the current pandemic situation. The calendar being considered would have school beginning the third week of August.