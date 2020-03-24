The J.C. Adams Stone Barn Co. has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Montana History Foundation to assist in the renovation of this historic site.
The J.C. Adams stone barn has been described as “one of Montana’s most beloved and best-known landmark barns.” This Sun River Valley jewel dates to 1885 and its large size and unique Romanesque Revival architecture makes it the only stone barn of its kind west of the Mississippi. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
This grant will go a long way toward painting all the wood surfaces of the barn, which have not been painted for at least 15 years. The paint to be used is an exact match to the historic color and is needed to help to maintain the integrity of the wooden portions of the barn.
The entire paint project is estimated to cost about $13,500.
The J.C. Adams Stone Barn Co. is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization working to preserve this iconic piece of Montana history. This group of enthusiastic volunteers and supporters has already completed a great deal of work to maintain the structural integrity of the barn; the new paint job will be one more step in its preservation.
To find out how you can join in the effort or to make a tax-deductible donation, contact Bob Milford at 788-0876.