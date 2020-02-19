The Fairfield High School wrestling team advanced five wrestlers to the All-Class state tournament in Billings Feb. 14-15 and came home with two placers.
Miguel Ramos at 113 pounds finished in second. In round one, he won by fall over Morgan Ayers of Highwood. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Jase Frederick of Poplar, 9-2. The semifinal match ended with a 9-4 decision win over Cooper Lane from Huntley Project. In a close championship match, Ramos lost to Krayle Stormer from Circle by decision, 8-6.
Kolter Bouma finished the state tournament in fifth place in the 205-pound weight class.
Bouma, a junior, won by fall over Jacob Berger of Poplar in the opening round. In the quarterfinal he also won by fall over Miles Anderson of St. Ignatius/Charlo. He lost his semifinal match by fall to Gage Schmitt of Shepherd. In the consolation semifinals, Berger returned to win by fall over Bouma. In the fifth-place match, Bouma defeated Brett Monroe of Valier by fall.
Others competing at the state tournament but not placing were: Miguel Perez at 152 pounds; Max Giles at 103 pounds; and Gage Banner at 132 pounds.
Glasgow won the team title in Class B with 154 points, followed by Huntley Project in second with 134 points and Eureka in third with 126 points. Fairfield finished tied with Florence-Carlton and Thompson Falls with 42 points.