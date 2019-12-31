The Fairfield Lions Club annual white elephant auction will be held Jan. 11 at the Fairfield Community Hall.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and the auction will begin at 10 a.m. The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club will sell maple bars in the morning and lunch at noon.
A “white elephant” is an object no longer of value to its owner, but of value to others. The Lions ask that the items be clean and in working order and have utility remaining. “It’s a great way to recycle clean furniture, games, power tools, lawn mowers, exercise equipment, kitchen items, pictures, cars, trucks, boats or just about anything that still has use remaining,” Lions Club member Kyle Woods said.
The Lions will be accepting donations of white elephant items for the auction on Saturday, Jan. 4. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, from 8 to 10 a.m. Anyone with donation items they wish to be picked up can call Woods at 788-3851 or other Lions Club members on their cell phones at 590-2627 or 590-3240.
The auction is one of the Lions Club’s major fundraising events for the year, with the proceeds being used for community programs and projects throughout the year. Proceeds from the 2020 auction will be used by the Lions Club of Fairfield to support renovations and improvements of the baseball diamonds in Fairfield and Greenfield.
In the past, the Fairfield Lions have donated funds to the community swimming pool, the county veterans memorial located in Fairfield and the town’s tennis courts. The Lions also provided funds for the Fairfield Fire Department and Fairfield Emergency Medical Services to use for major building projects.
Other projects benefiting from funds raised were replacement of the turf and irrigation infrastructure for the Fairfield High School football field, purchasing a large mat used by the FHS wrestling team, building a batting cage at the Fairfield Little League fields and creating a parking lot for the Fairfield Community Hall.
The funds that the Women’s Club raises from concessions will also be used for community projects.