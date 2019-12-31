Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. Partly cloudy later. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.