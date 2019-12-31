Montana State University Extension is hosting a free, annual cropping seminar series Jan. 6-10 in a number of towns in the area including Choteau and Conrad.
Speakers will cover crop disease and management, oilseed crops, cropping decision tools, international markets and world supply and demand. Both commercial and private pesticide licensing recertification credits will be available.
The seminars are free, and all producers are encouraged to attend. The seminars in Choteau and Conrad are on Jan. 9. The Choteau seminar will be held at the Stage Stop Inn and the Conrad seminar will take place at the Shooting Sports Complex, 972 Granite Road. Both begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration and conclude at 3:30 p.m.
Contact MSU Teton County Extension office at 466-2491 for the Choteau seminar or Adriane Good at 271-4053 for the Conrad one.